Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Analysis

Assassinations, espionage and heists: How Israel has previously hit out at Iran

As Israel decides how to respond to Tehran’s drone and missile attack, Kim Sengupta details the more covert methods it has used against Iran

Tuesday 16 April 2024 16:24
Comments
The scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was shot dead east of Tehran in November 2020
The scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was shot dead east of Tehran in November 2020 (AP)

On the afternoon of 27 November 2020, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, regarded as the father of Iran’s nuclear programme, was travelling with his wife from Tehran to the resort city of Absard, accompanied by a security escort, when they were fatally ambushed.

Gunfire tore through the black Nissan Teana saloon as it crossed the Imam Khomeini Boulevard, hitting Fakhrizadeh, who was driving, in the shoulder and chest. He crawled out of the car to try to stop his wife from being hit, and was shot again. He died at the roadside.

The killing was carried out, according to varying accounts, either by a team of gunmen who had followed the convoy, or by a remote-controlled machine gun mounted on a truck, its trigger pulled a thousand miles away.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in