An Iranian teenage girl has died one month after being injured in an incident on a Tehran Metro train, the country’s state-run media has reported.

Armita Geravand, 16, had earlier been declared brain dead after being injured in what human rights groups said was an altercation with officials of Iran’s morality police for not wearing a headscarf properly.

Police said Armita fainted due to blood pressure issues, but activists from the Kurdish Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said she had been subjected to “severe physical assault by morality police officers” who had confronted her on the train.

Her limp body was seen being dragged from the Metro carriage by officers following the incident. A photo purportedly of the teenager had also been published by Hengaw following the incident. It showed the teenager in a hospital bed, with her head and neck heavily bandaged and attached to a feeding tube.

“Unfortunately, the brain damage to the victim caused her to spend some time in a coma and she died a few minutes ago,” the state-run news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

“According to the official theory of Armita Geravand doctors, after a sudden drop in blood pressure, she suffered a fall, a brain injury, followed by continuous convulsions, decreased cerebral oxygenation and a cerebral edema,” it said.

The report did not mention the wider protests surrounding Iran’s hijab laws. Iranian authorities have also not released footage from inside the Metro train. Most train cars on the Tehran Metro have multiple CCTV cameras, which are viewable by security personnel.

The incident involving Armita came a year after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody in September 2022 after being detained by morality police in Tehran for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.

Witnesses alleged Amini was beaten by officers, but authorities attributed her death to pre-existing medical conditions.

Amini’s death had galvanised unprecedented and widespread protests in the country that strictly enforces hijab laws.

Large-scale protests have since subsided, but many women in Tehran can still be seen not wearing the hijab to show defiance against the laws.

In September this year, Iran’s parliament passed a “hijab bill”, a law to impose much harsher penalties on women for violating the country’s already strict hijab rules. Under the new law women can now face up to 10 years in prison for breaches of the rules.