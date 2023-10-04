Iran back on edge as morality police blamed for ‘beating 16-year-old girl into coma’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage girl is said to be in a coma in Iran after she was allegedly assaulted by the country’s morality police, a little over a year after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked nationwide protests.

The human rights group Hengaw Organization for Human Rights claimed on Tuesday that 16-year-old Armita Garawand was left badly injured after she was confronted by female morality police officers on the Tehran metro.

The girl has been in a coma since Sunday due to “severe physical assault by the morality police officers”, the group said on its website.

The nature of Armita’s injuries and the treatment being offered was not immediately clear, and the Iranian authorities have rejected the allegations of physical assault. They said the girl “fainted” due to low blood pressure and rejected reports of any involvement of the security forces.

Hengaw said she “was physically attacked by authorities in the ‘Shohada’ station at Tehran Metro for what they perceived as non-compliance with the compulsory ‘hijab’. As a result, she sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital.”

It said she was being treated under tight security at the Tehran hospital and that “there are currently no visits allowed for the victim, not even from her family”.

A photo purportedly of Armita that was published by Hengaw after the assault, showed her head and neck heavily bandaged and attached to a feeding tube. She is seen in her hospital bed. The group said her “state of consciousness is unchanged”.

Hengaw said the teenager’s family reportedly gave an interview to Iranian state media, but “in the presence of high-ranking security officers” and “under considerable pressure”.

Last year, it emerged that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini had died in morality police custody three days after she was detained for not wearing the mandatory headscarf correctly. The rare, large-scale protests that followed carried on in the Islamic republic for months.

The morality police and the Iranian regime had accused Amini of wearing “inappropriate attire” after she was reportedly caught for wearing her hijab too loosely.

Iranian officials said she suffered a heart attack in her cell, a claim that has been heavily disputed and remains unproven.

Amini’s family have publicly disputed her cause of death, pointing out she was healthy with no history of heart issues and accused Iranian police of beating their loved one to death.

This claim triggered a nationwide uprising that lasted weeks immediately after her death, and Amini became a symbol for the modern Iranian protest movement.