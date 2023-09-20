Israeli ambassador holds up photo of Mahsa Amini during Iranian president’s UN speech

An Israeli ambassador to the United Nations held up a photograph of Mahsa Amini during a speech by Iranian president Ebraham Raisi on Tuesday, 19 September.

The 21-year-old died in 2022 after being arrested by Iran’s morality police.

Gilad Erdan described Mr Raisi as the “Butcher of Tehran” as he explained his actions in a post on X/Twitter.

“I will never stop fighting for the truth and I will always expose the UN’s moral distortions,” he said.

Reports indicated that Mr Erdan had been detained, but the UN told The Independent Mr Erdan had just spoken with security.