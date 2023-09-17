Mahsa Amini: Hundreds protest in London on anniversary of death

Protesters took to the streets of London on Saturday (16 September) to campaign against the Iranian regime a year after the death of student Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old died in police custody on September 16, 2022, after being jailed for not wearing her headscarf correctly.

Officials said she had a heart attack in her cell.

Protesters shouted “Woman, life, freedom” outside the Iranian embassy, and a march was held from the building to a rally in Trafalgar Square as part of global demonstrations on the anniversary.