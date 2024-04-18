A quiz question: the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88 was one of the bloodiest since the Second World War. Most major powers were actively supporting the aggressor, Iraq, hoping that Iran’s Islamic Revolution, begun in 1979, could be snuffed out.

Which Western nation was the only reliable and consistent supplier of arms to Iran?

The answer: Israel. Iran could not have lasted the eight years of the war without Israeli help. Key military engagements were also coordinated.