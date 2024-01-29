The spectre of war spreading across the Middle East, with the US and its allies drawn into direct conflict with Iran, has just drawn that much closer with the killing of three American servicemen at the Jordanian border.

While the threat of conflagration across the region has been simmering since the brutal Hamas assault on Israel, and the subsequent Israeli onslaught on Gaza, Tehran has been repeatedly accused of using its proxy militias to exploit the situation to an incendiary level.

The attack on Tower 22 base in Rukban, a remote area near the Syrian border, by the Iranian backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, resulted in the first American deaths by enemy fire since the start of the Gaza War. Around 34 others were seriously wounded, many of them suffering from traumatic brain injuries.