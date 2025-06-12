Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donal Trump has a problem – his affections appear to have been divided - because of Iran.

Vladimir Putin, who he sees as a model leader, and Benjamin Netanyahu, who has a tough guy vibe the US President finds irresistible, are on opposite sides over Tehran’s march towards nuclear weapons.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Authority has just announced that Iran is in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.

Iran says it has been warned by a “friendly country” that Israel may attack its nuclear facilities. Israel fears Tehran is building a Bomb and its leaders have frequently pledged to wipe the Jewish state off the face of the earth.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has warned it cannot have nuclear weapons ( AP )

The Trump administration has seen this coming. The defence department has re-routed 20,000 air defence missiles destined for Ukraine to US forces in the Middle East. The US is also drawing down on embassy staff, warning Americans to get out of Iraq, and generally bracing for what may be retaliation following a unilateral Israeli attack on Iran.

Of course, such an attack would need to be supported by the US – not least in terms of air refuelling and logistical support. It would probably involve the use of US bombs and certainly US manufactured aircraft.

Iran has ordered its armed forces are mobilized for drills focussed on “enemy movements”. Gulf nations like Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates will be jittery – they’ve signed the Abraham Accords normalizing relations with Israel and, along with Qatar, have large US naval or air force bases on their territory.

Trump has long derided the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreed with Iran which dialled back its nuclear ambitions and has frequently warned Iran not to try to develop a nuclear weapon.

He would be happy to see Israel take the initiative – after all he has defended Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza, even putting sanctions on the International Criminal Court because is “abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant”.

open image in gallery Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ( AP )

But Russia is deeply involved in Iran’s nuclear programme. Moscow has a long-standing programme to develop Iran civilian nuclear power industry and has already built the Bushehr I plant, is building the Bushehr II reactor and is planning on more at Sirik and Karun.

Iran also supplies drones, built drone factories in Russia, helps with missile technology and is bound into Moscow’s military-industrial complex at deep levels that have grown deeper with the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Iran is a key ally in Russia’s war in Europe.

Trump has maintained staunchly pro-Russian positions on Ukraine in demanding that any future peace deal leaves Russia in control of about a fifth of Ukraine, and out of Nato. Trump has taken Russia’s side at UN refusing to condemn Moscow’s invasion. He has stopped allocating military aid to Kyiv.

A large-scale Israeli attack on Iran aimed at its nuclear programme would also have to focus on its wider military capabilities. Those are capabilities that Russia draws on.

open image in gallery Israel ‘s leader Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be considering strikes against Iran ( AP )

Trump has little real influence over Netanyahu and will not try, publicly anyway, to hold him back for fear of rejection. The Israeli Prime Minister has repeatedly shown that he’s largely immune to pressure from the White House.

But as Trump’s agenda so far this year has been to undermine long-standing alliances and friendships with the US in favour of Israel and Russia – the threat of conflict between Israel and Iran doesn’t tear at his loyalties.

Israel could remove a growing nuclear threat from Iran’s regime which has threatened annihilation.

Russia is already benefitting from Ukraine’s loss of 20,000 missiles. And if Iran counter attacks with assaults on US targets in the Middle East the US president is confident his forces could defend themselves. But pressure to further downgrade US involvement in the region will grow in Washington – and that suits Putin just fine.

None of this would be good for America. But at home and abroad, that doesn’t look like a priority for Trump – who consistently favours men like Putin and Netanyahu and who both may gain from chaos in the Middle East.