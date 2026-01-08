Crowds take to streets across Iran after call to defy regime

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nationwide internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday as protesters in Tehran shouted from their homes and rallied in the street after a call by the country's exiled crown prince for mass demonstrations against the regime.

It was a new escalation in unrest that has spread nationwide across the Islamic Republic, and represented the first test of whether the Iranian public could be swayed by appeals from Reza Pahlavi, whose fatally ill father fled Iran just before the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Witnesses in the capital and major cities including Mashhad and Isfahan told Reuters that protesters gathered again in the streets, chanting slogans against the country’s hardline rulers including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Unverified video posted to social media before the internet blackout showed large crowds in the streets.

Such public demonstrations used to risk a death sentence, but now underline widespread anger over Iran's ailing economy.

Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's late Shah toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, called in a video posted on X for more protests.

Iranian state media insisted cities across the country were calm.

So far, violence around the demonstrations has killed at least 41 people while more than 2,270 others have been detained, said the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

CloudFlare, an internet firm, and the advocacy group NetBlocks reported the internet outage, both attributing it to Iranian government interference.

Mr Pahlavi had called for demonstrations at 8pm local time on Thursday and Friday; when the clock struck, neighbourhoods across Tehran erupted in chanting, witnesses said.

The chants included "Death to the dictator!" and "Death to the Islamic Republic!".

"Great nation of Iran, the eyes of the world are upon you. Take to the streets and, as a united front, shout your demands," Mr Pahlavi said in a statement.

"I warn the Islamic Republic, its leader and the (Revolutionary Guard) that the world and (US President Donald Trump) are closely watching you. Suppression of the people will not go unanswered."

The protests, the biggest wave of dissent in three years, began last month in Tehran's Grand Bazaar with shopkeepers condemning the rial currency's free fall.

It has since spread nationwide amid deepening distress over economic privations arising from rocketing inflation driven by mismanagement and Western sanctions, and curbs on political and social freedoms.

President Masoud Pezeshkian warned domestic suppliers against hoarding or overpricing goods, state media reported..

Mr Pahlavi had said he would offer further plans depending on the response to his call.

His support of and from Israel has drawn criticism in the past - particularly after the 12-day war Israel waged on Iran in June.

Demonstrators have shouted in support of the shah in some demonstrations, but it is not clear whether that is support for Mr Pahlavi himself or a desire to return to a time before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian officials appeared to be taking the planned protests seriously.

The hard-line Kayhan newspaper published a video online claiming security forces would use drones to identify those taking part.

Iranian officials have offered no acknowledgment of the scale of the overall protests, which raged across many locations on Thursday even before the 8pm demonstration.

However, there has been reporting regarding security officials being hurt or killed.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report