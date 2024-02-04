✕ Close Pentagon knows who’s responsible for Jordan drone attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Iran issued a warning on Sunday to the United States over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Middle East long suspected of serving as forwarding operating base for Iranian commandos.

It came hours after the US and UK struck 36 Houthi targets in Yemen, following US retaliatory airstrikes on 85 sites in Iraq and Syria due to the killing of three American soldiers in Jordan.

The statement from Iran on the Behshad and Saviz ships appeared to signal Tehran’s growing unease over the U.S. strikes in recent days in Iraq, Syria and Yemen targeting militias backed by the Islamic Republic.

Those attacks, themselves a retaliatory campaign for the killing of three U.S. soldiers and wounding of dozens of others in Jordan, all stem back to Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has escalated tensions across the wider Middle East and raised fears about a regional conflict breaking out.

The Iraqi government warned on Saturday that the escalating tensions were pushing the region “to the brink of the abyss.”