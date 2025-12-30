Trump’s threat to bomb Iran again draws sharp rebuke from Tehran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran vowed to respond harshly after US president Donald Trump threatened to attack the country again over its weapons programmes.

Speaking beside Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, Mr Trump said the US could support another strike on Iran if it resumed a nuclear weapons programme or refused to stop making ballistic missiles.

He said Tehran might be working to restore its weapons programmes after a US strike on three nuclear facilities in June. That strike, which came in support of Israel’s 12-day war on the Islamic republic in June, reportedly proved unsuccessful in destroying the alleged nuclear weapon’s programme.

“Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we are going to have to knock them down. We'll knock them down. We'll knock the hell out of them," Mr Trump told reporters. "But hopefully that's not happening.”

"I heard Iran wants to make a deal. If they want to make a deal, that's much smarter,” the US president continued.

“You know, they could have made a deal the last time before we went through, you know, a big attack on them. And, they didn't, they decided not to make a deal. They wish they had made that deal. So, I think, again, they should make a deal."

Mr Trump’s remarks drew a sharp rebuke from an aide to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei who warned that "any aggression will face an immediate harsh response beyond its planner's imagination".

Ali Shamkhani said Iran's ”missile capabilities and defence are not containable or permission-based”.

Iranian women walk past an exhibition showing a ballistic missile and portraits of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and armed forces commanders killed in Israel’s war in June at Baharestan Square in Tehran, on 25 September 2025 ( AP )

Mr Trump said his talks with Mr Netanyahu focused on advancing the fragile Gaza ceasefire deal that he helped broker and addressing Israeli concerns over Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Iran said last week that it had conducted missile exercises for the second time this month.

Mr Netanyahu said last week Israel was not seeking a confrontation with Iran but was aware of the reports and would raise Tehran's activities with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump claimed that the US and Israel had been “extremely victorious” against their enemies and that if the US “didn’t beat Iran, you wouldn’t have had peace in the Middle East”.

Asked whether he would support Israel's attack on the Iranian missile programme, Mr Trump said: “If they will continue with the missiles, yes. The nuclear? Fast. OK? One will be: Yes, absolutely. The other is: We’ll do it immediately.”

Tehran has repeatedly denied pursuing nuclear weapons and has rejected any talks on its missile programme, describing it as non-negotiable and central to its defence.