Iran-Trump live: US military ‘ready to strike’ as White House warns Tehran to take a deal
US is building up its forces in the Middle East amid reports military could strike within days
The US could launch military strikes on Iran within days, according to reports, as the White House issued a stark warning that Tehran should make a deal.
President Donald Trump has sent warships, tankers and submarines to the Middle East to be ready for potential strikes as soon as Saturday, sources told CBS.
Washington and Tehran have been working to resolve a longstanding dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme, but concluded intensive talks in Geneva this week without a breakthrough.
While Iran said an understanding had been reached in principle, US vice president JD Vance said on Tuesday that Iran was still ignoring Washington’s core demands, suggesting strikes were still on the table.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned this week that Iran was prepared to retaliate, saying the United States “may be struck so hard that it cannot get back up” if it renews attacks against the regime.
Iran was preparing to put on a show of strength with rocket launches across the south on Thursday.
Why is the US threatening Iran?
The US has threatened Iran with military action since January, as the regime cracked down on anti-government protests sweeping the nation.
Renewed threats followed a warning from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran was reconstituting nuclear facilities bombarded by the United States last summer.
The US and Israel accuse Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons with its enrichment programme, which it denies.
Last year, talks to resolve the dispute broke down when Israel attacked Iran. The US later joined in, striking the major nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow.
US intelligence later assessed Iran’s nuclear programme had only been set back by a matter of months. Trump has since refused to rule out more strikes if a diplomatic resolution cannot be reached.
Will the US strike Iran?
The United States said overnight that despite some progress in talks with Iran in Geneva this week, the two countries remain far apart on some key issues.
Diplomats are trying to find a peaceful resolution to a longstanding dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme, but the US has refused to take the option of military action off the table.
A senior US official said a massive military build-up in the Middle East should be ready by mid-March. Sources told CBS that forces would be ready for strikes as soon as Saturday.
Donald Trump indicated he may need to use UK military bases to launch strikes against Iran.
“Should Iran decide not to make a deal, it may be necessary for the US to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime,” he said.
The United States' stand-off with Iran is feared to be close to breaking out into a full-scale war in the Middle East.
A military operation could last several weeks and have a powerful impact on the region, sources have told Axios.
It comes as tensions continue to grow between the US and Iran, after the two countries held indirect nuclear talks in Geneva on Tuesday.
Before the talks, Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One: “I don’t think they want the consequences of not making a deal.”
A Trump adviser told Axios: “The boss is getting fed up. Some people around him warn him against going to war with Iran, but I think there is 90 per cent chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks