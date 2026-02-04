Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Trump-Iran live updates: US military shoots down Iranian drone in Arabian Sea

The incident came ahead of planned talks between Iran and the United States

'If we can't talk to Iran, bad things could happen' says Trump in latest threat

The US on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, the US military said.

The incident came as diplomats sought to arrange nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. President Donald Trump had warned that with US warships heading toward Iran, "bad things" would probably happen if a deal could not be reached.

White House ‌press ​secretary ​Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the US had shot ‌down an Iranian drone, to Fox News ‍on ​Tuesday. She added that talks ‍with Iran later ⁠this week are still scheduled to take place, she added during an ‌interview ​on the 'America Reports' program.

An Iranian Shahed-139 drone flew towards the carrier “with unclear intent” and was shot down by an F-35 US fighter jet, the US military said.

Bryony Gooch4 February 2026 03:00

Turkey working to ensure talks between US and Iran

Turkey has been working behind the scenes to make the talks happen there later this week as US envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling in the region.

A Turkish official later said the location of talks was uncertain but that Turkey was ready to support the process. Foreign ministers from Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also been invited to attend the talks, if they happen, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have permission to speak to journalists.

But whether Iran and the US. can reach an agreement remains to be seen, particularly as US president Donald Trump now has included Iran's nuclear program in a list of demands from Tehran in any talks. Trump ordered the bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day war Israel launched against Iran in June.

On Tuesday, Araghchi spoke by phone with his counterparts from Oman, Qatar, Turkey and Kuwait, but did not mention a possible venue.

Bryony Gooch4 February 2026 02:00

Karoline Leavitt says Iran talks are still on

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that, despite events in the Gulf, talks with Iran were still scheduled for later in the week.

"I just spoke with special envoy [Steve] Witkoff, and these talks as of right now are still scheduled," she told reporters.

She said that President Trump is “always wanting to pursue diplomacy first, but obviously it takes two to tango."

Graig Graziosi4 February 2026 01:30

Iran's foreign minister instructed to pursue 'fair and equitable negotations'

Iran's president said Tuesday he instructed the country's foreign minister to "pursue fair and equitable negotiations" with the United States, the first clear sign from Tehran it wants to try to negotiate as tensions remain high with Washington after the Mideast country's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month.

The announcement came as a US Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that was approaching an American aircraft carrier early Tuesday morning. The Iranian Mission to the UN did not immediately comment on the incident. The US military announced the downing of the drone on Tuesday evening.

Bryony Gooch4 February 2026 01:00

Bryony Gooch4 February 2026 00:45

Watch: Silenced by shutdown: Iranians abroad wait in fear after protests turn deadly

Silenced by shutdown: Iranians abroad wait in fear after protests turn deadly
Bryony Gooch4 February 2026 00:01

The Independent View: America must proceed with caution on Iran

Trump must proceed with caution on Iran

Editorial: A misstep by America in the Middle East could be catastrophic, so it needs to seek a resolution through negotiation
Bryony Gooch3 February 2026 23:00

Bryony Gooch3 February 2026 22:30

Iranian drone completed surveillance mission in international waters, Iranian media say

An Iranian drone completed a "surveillance ‌mission in international waters," Iranian media including ‌the ​semi-official ​Fars news ‍agency said ‍on Tuesday.

The ​US ‍military on Tuesday shot ‍down an ⁠Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, the ‌US military ​said earlier.

Bryony Gooch3 February 2026 22:00

Bryony Gooch3 February 2026 21:30

