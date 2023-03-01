For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Antonio Guterres holds a news conference in Baghdad for his first trip to Iraq in six years.

The United Nations Secretary General’s visit is to show “solidarity with the people and the democratic institutions of Iraq and a solidarity that means that the United Nations is totally committed to support the consolidation of the institutions in this country”.

Mr Guterres will hold a meeting with Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday (1 March).

He will also hold talks with representatives from women’s and youth rights groups.

Later this week he will visit a camp for displaced people and travel to Erbil to meet with Iraqi Kurdistan regional government representatives.

Mr Guterres will then travel to Qatar for the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries, in which discussions will be held on how to “accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is needed the most.”

