A devastating fire which killed more than 100 people at a wedding in Iraq began as the bride and groom began their slow dance, injured witnesses have said.

More than 150 people including children have been injured, most with severe burns, as a result of the wedding party disaster which struck Iraq’s dwindling Christian minority, close to the city of Mosul, on Tuesday night.

The majority of survivors were completely burned, Nineveh health official Ahmed Dubardani told the Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw, with fears that the death toll could rise beyond the latest figure of 114 cited by regional authorities.

Footage appeared to show the ceiling catch fire as fireworks were set off (Rudaw screengrab)

Guests at the wedding told Rudaw from hospital that the blaze began when fireworks were set off ahead of the newlywed couple’s slow dance – and footage showed flaming debris falling from the ceiling as the bridge and groom clung to each other on the dancefloor.

The couple were among those killed in the blaze, said Nineveh’s deputy health chief Ahmed Dubardani, however some guests maintained that the newlyweds had survived the fire by escaping through the kitchen.

“They lit up fireworks. It hit the ceiling, which caught fire,” one injured man said, in an account corroborated by a second wounded guest. “The entire hall was on fire in seconds.”

Civil defence officials told the Iraqi News Agency that the wedding hall’s exterior contained illegal and “highly flammable, low-cost” cladding materials which “collapse within minutes”. Iraq’s prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has ordered an investigation into the fire.

Similar panels have been blamed in several previous fires in Iraq, most recently in July 2021, when a blaze at a hospital in the city of Nasiriyah killed between 60 to 92 people.

The wedding hall was reduced to charred metal and rubble (REUTERS)

At least 150 people have been injured, with as many as 900 people said to have been in the hall (AP)

Ambulance sirens wailed for hours after the blaze on Tuesday night as scores of wounded people were pulled from the charred and twisted wreckage of the packed-out hall, with survivors arriving at local hospitals in bandages and receiving oxygen.

The wedding was in the district of Hamdaniya, which lies on Iraq’s Nineveh Plains. While under the control of Iraq’s central government, it is also claimed by Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish regional government. Kurdish prime minister Masrour Barzani has also ordered hospitals there to help.

There are conflicting reports about whether the bridge and groom are among the survivors (screengrab)

Father Rudi Saffar Khoury, a priest at the wedding, said it was unclear who was to blame for the fire.

“It could be a mistake by the event organizers or venue hosts, or maybe a technical error,” Mr Khoury said. “It was a disaster in every sense of the word.”

Survivors were pulled from the hall and taken to hospital on Tuesday night (REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily)

Over the past two decades, Iraq’s Christian minority has been violently targeted by extremists, first from al-Qaida and then the Islamic State militant group, and the number of Christians in Iraq is currently estimated to be 150,000, down from 1.5 million two decades ago.

Although the Nineveh Plains were wrested back from Isis six years ago, some towns are still mostly rubble and lack basic services. Many Christians have left for Europe, Australia or the United States.

Additional reporting by AP