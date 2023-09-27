A fire at a wedding hall in northern Iraq killed at least 114 people and injured 150 others, authorities said on Wednesday 27 September, warning the death toll could rise.

The blaze happened in Iraq’s Nineveh province in its Hamdaniya area.

It is a predominantly Christian area just outside of the city of Mosul, some 335km (205 miles) northwest of the capital, Baghdad.

Television footage showed the aftermath of the fire, with charred debris inside of the wedding hall and people outside Al Hamdaniya General Hospital, where victims were taken.