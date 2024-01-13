The bomb attacks that last week killed and wounded 400 mourners attending the commemoration of a former commander in Iran sparked immediate promises of retribution and fears of an escalation of war in the Middle East.

But while some Iranian officials initially sought to blame Israel, the suicide attacks were claimed by Islamic State (IS) – providing a bloody and chilling reminder of the resurgence of a terror group that was supposed to have been defeated four years ago.

The attack, the deadliest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, targeted a service for General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 in an American drone strike.