The bomb attacks that last week killed and wounded 400 mourners attending the commemoration of a former commander in Iran sparked immediate promises of retribution and fears of an escalation of war in the Middle East.
But while some Iranian officials initially sought to blame
Israel, the suicide attacks were claimed by Islamic State (IS) – providing a bloody and chilling reminder of the resurgence of a terror group that was supposed to have been defeated four years ago.
The attack, the deadliest in Iran since the
1979 Islamic Revolution, targeted a service for General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 in an American drone strike. 1/6 A bloody attack by Islamic State provides a chilling warning to us all A bloody attack by Islamic State provides a chilling warning to us all
Islamic State fighters parade in a commandeered Iraqi security forces vehicle, Mosul, Iraq, June 2014
A female fighter with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) takes aim during an operation to expel Islamic State from the Baghouz area in eastern Syria, February 2019
AFP/Getty Images
A sign on the road entering Gao, Mali, reads ‘welcome to the Islamic State of Gao’, January 2013
Libyan security forces man a checkpoint in the surrounding area during the trial of jihadists accused of being members of Islamic State, in the northwestern city of Misrata, 29 May 2023
AFP via Getty Images
An aerial view of the house in which Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi was killed by US special forces, Idlib province, Syria, February 2022
AFP via Getty Images
People pray over the flag-draped coffins of victims of the bomb that exploded during a funeral service in the city of Kerman, Iran
AP
