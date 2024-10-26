Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1729906088

Israel-Iran strikes live: Explosions heard around Tehran as IDF launches ‘precise strikes’ on military

Israeli strikes mark latest escalation in growing regional war between IDF and Iran-backed forces Lebanon and Hamas

Josh Marcus
Saturday 26 October 2024 02:28
Comments
Israel struck Iran in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 26, following an Iranian attack on Israel earlier this month.
Israel struck Iran in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 26, following an Iranian attack on Israel earlier this month. (Israel Defense Forces / X )

Israel has launched a series of “precise” strikes against Iran, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Local media reported multiple explosions were heard early on Saturday in and around Tehran and Karaj.

The IDF said the strikes came as the “regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th,” the day Hamas, an Iranian ally, launched its suprise cross-border invasion of Israel last year.

The explosions in Tehran mark the latest escalation in what’s quickly becoming a multi-front conflict between Israel and Iran-aligned forces in the region, including Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran fired a barrage of missiles into Israel earlier this month.

Explosions were also heard in Damascus, Syria, though it’s unclear if these were Israeli strikes.

1729906088

PM Netanyahu at IDF HQ overseeing Iran attacks

Graeme Massie26 October 2024 02:28
1729904583

Photo: Israeli generals command attack on Iran from base in Tel Aviv

Israel Defense Force Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi commands the attack on Iran at an Air Force base in Kirya, in Tel Aviv, alongside Air Force Commander General Tomer Bar.
Israel Defense Force Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi commands the attack on Iran at an Air Force base in Kirya, in Tel Aviv, alongside Air Force Commander General Tomer Bar. (Israel Defense Forces)
Josh Marcus26 October 2024 02:03
1729904261

Iran describes minimal damage from strikes

Iranian state media is describing a negligible impact from Israel’s strikes on the country so far.

The IRNA news agency cited a security source claiming lound sounds heard in Tehran were caused by “defence activity in Tehran, and the air defense was successful during this incident,” according to Al Jazeera.

The agency added in a separate Telegram post that there were no reports of incidents requiring assistance and major airports were running as “normal.”

Josh Marcus26 October 2024 01:57
1729903521

Explosions heard in Damascus: state TV

As Israel acknowledged striking Iran overnight, explosions were also reportedly heard in Damascus, Syria, according to state TV reports cited by Reuters.

Israel has carried out strikes on the Iranian ally elsewhere in the post-October 7 conflict, including an attack widely attributed to the IDF on an Iranian consulate building in Syria in April, and a strike Thursday near Damascus.

Josh Marcus26 October 2024 01:45
1729902640

WATCH: Israel announces ‘precise strikes’ against Iran

Israel announced a new step in its campaign against Iran.

Here’s IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari describing the recent strikes.

Josh Marcus26 October 2024 01:30
1729902592

Breaking: Israel conducting ‘precise strikes’ against Iran in Tehran

Israel has launched a series of “precise strikes” against Iran, according to the Israeli military.

“[L]ike every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond”, due to “the regime in Iran and its proxies in the region... relentlessly attacking Israel,” since 7 October 2023, the Israel Defense Forces told the BBC.

Explosions were heard were heard early Saturday local time west of the Iranian capital of Tehran, according to local media.

At least five explosions were heard, according to Israeli newspaper Haartez.

More details in our full story.

Josh Marcus26 October 2024 01:29
1729902513

Israel’s multi-front war continues

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Israel’s multi-front war.

The IDF struck Iran early Saturday local time, with local media reporting multiple explosions around the capital of Tehran.

We’ll be following the latest news live.

Josh Marcus26 October 2024 01:28

