Israel-Iran strikes live: Explosions heard around Tehran as IDF launches ‘precise strikes’ on military
Israeli strikes mark latest escalation in growing regional war between IDF and Iran-backed forces Lebanon and Hamas
Israel has launched a series of “precise” strikes against Iran, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
Local media reported multiple explosions were heard early on Saturday in and around Tehran and Karaj.
The IDF said the strikes came as the “regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th,” the day Hamas, an Iranian ally, launched its suprise cross-border invasion of Israel last year.
The explosions in Tehran mark the latest escalation in what’s quickly becoming a multi-front conflict between Israel and Iran-aligned forces in the region, including Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Iran fired a barrage of missiles into Israel earlier this month.
Explosions were also heard in Damascus, Syria, though it’s unclear if these were Israeli strikes.
PM Netanyahu at IDF HQ overseeing Iran attacks
Prime Minister Netanyahu at IDF HQ monitoring the attack on Iran pic.twitter.com/L7Br4jXrdy— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) October 25, 2024
Photo: Israeli generals command attack on Iran from base in Tel Aviv
Iran describes minimal damage from strikes
Iranian state media is describing a negligible impact from Israel’s strikes on the country so far.
The IRNA news agency cited a security source claiming lound sounds heard in Tehran were caused by “defence activity in Tehran, and the air defense was successful during this incident,” according to Al Jazeera.
The agency added in a separate Telegram post that there were no reports of incidents requiring assistance and major airports were running as “normal.”
Explosions heard in Damascus: state TV
As Israel acknowledged striking Iran overnight, explosions were also reportedly heard in Damascus, Syria, according to state TV reports cited by Reuters.
WATCH: Israel announces ‘precise strikes’ against Iran
Israel announced a new step in its campaign against Iran.
Here’s IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari describing the recent strikes.
Breaking: Israel conducting ‘precise strikes’ against Iran in Tehran
Israel has launched a series of “precise strikes” against Iran, according to the Israeli military.
“[L]ike every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond”, due to “the regime in Iran and its proxies in the region... relentlessly attacking Israel,” since 7 October 2023, the Israel Defense Forces told the BBC.
Explosions were heard were heard early Saturday local time west of the Iranian capital of Tehran, according to local media.
At least five explosions were heard, according to Israeli newspaper Haartez.
More details in our full story.
Israel conducting ‘precise strikes’ against Iran in Tehran
Explosions were heard early Saturday local time near Tehran, according to local media
Israel’s multi-front war continues
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Israel’s multi-front war.
The IDF struck Iran early Saturday local time, with local media reporting multiple explosions around the capital of Tehran.
We’ll be following the latest news live.
