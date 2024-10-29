Israel’s parliament votes to ban UN relief agency from operating in the country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Israel’s parliament passed a law banning the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating in the country, citing alleged ties of some of its staff to the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

The law would likely directly impact UNRWA institutions in East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed in a move not recognised abroad, by barring any direct interaction with Israeli authorities and prohibiting entry and work permits for the agency’s staff.

The ban does not refer to operations in the Palestinian territories or elsewhere.

“It’s outrageous that a member state of the United Nations is working to dismantle a UN agency which also happens to be the largest responder in the humanitarian operation in Gaza,” Juliette Touma, spokesperson for UNRWA, said in a statement.

This could force the closure of its East Jerusalem headquarters and disrupt aid routes, notably through Rafah into Gaza, potentially worsening the humanitarian crisis there.

International opposition to the legislation has been strong, with multiple countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, warning that it threatens crucial aid and services for Palestinian refugees, especially in Gaza.

UNRWA employs tens of thousands of workers and provides education, health and aid to millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.