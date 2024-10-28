Israel-Iran latest: Netanyahu heckled by relatives of Hamas attack victims as Ayatollah condemns Israel strikes
People shouted ‘shame on you’, forcing the Israeli prime minister to stop his speech shortly after it began
Protesters disrupted a speech by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a ceremony remembering the victims of Hamas’s 7 October attack on southern Israel last year.
People shouted “shame on you” and made a commotion, forcing Mr Netanyahu to stop his speech shortly after it began. The speech was broadcast live.
Meanwhile, Iran’s supreme leader said Israel’s attack “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed”, while stopping short of calling for retaliation.
The remarks from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday are the latest suggesting Iran is carefully weighing its response to the attack.
“It is up to the authorities to determine how to convey the power and will of the Iranian people to the Israeli regime and to take actions that serve the interests of this nation and country,” said Khamenei.
Israel claimed the attack, launched in three waves in the early hours of Saturday, was a “precise and targeted” response to the Iranian missile attack on the country on 1 October.
The comments come as one person was killed and dozens injured after a truck rammed into a bus stop at a major intersection near Tel Aviv, in what police said they suspected was a terrorist attack.
Iran says a civilian was killed in Israel’s attack
One civilian was killed in Israel’s attack on Iran, the nation’s officials said, without offering any details on the circumstances of his death.
The state-run IRNA news agency identified the dead man as Allahverdi Rahimpour and said he lived in a suburban area of southwestern Tehran.
Israeli warplanes on Saturday attacked military targets in Iran in response to Iran launching nearly 200 ballistic missiles toward Israel earlier this month.
Iran’s supreme leader’s X account suspended
The social platform X has suspended a new account of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei that posted messages in Hebrew.
The account was suspended early this morning with a note appended to it saying: “X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules.”
It wasn’t immediately clear what the violation was. The move came after Israel openly attacked Iran for the first time this weekend.
Mr Khamenei said in a speech yesterday that Israel’s strikes — in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack this month — “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed,” while stopping short of calling for retaliation.
The X account opened Sunday with a message in Hebrew reading: “In the name of God, the most merciful,” a standard Islamic greeting.
Mr Khamenei’s office has maintained multiple accounts for the 85-year-old supreme leader on X for years and has sent messages in a variety of languages in the past.
A second message corresponded to a speech Mr Khamenei gave yesterday and was sent on his English account as: “Zionists are making a miscalculation with respect to Iran. They don’t know Iran. They still haven’t been able to correctly understand the power, initiative, and determination of the Iranian people.”
Netanyahu heckled at event for remembering Hamas attack victims
Protesters disrupted a speech by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a ceremony yesterday remembering the victims of Hamas’s attack on southern Israel last year.
People shouted “Shame on you” and made a commotion, forcing Mr Netanyahu to stop his speech shortly after it began. The speech was broadcast live.
Many Israelis blame Mr Netanyahu for the failures that led to Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack and hold him responsible for not yet bringing home the remaining hostages held by the militant group in Gaza.
