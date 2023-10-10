Heroic Israeli couple hid their two babies before being murdered by Hamas

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Israeli couple hid their two babies in a last act of bravery after Hamas terrorists broke into their home in southern Israel and shot them both dead.

Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky rushed to conceal their 10-month-old twins in a shelter, where they remained for 12 hours until they were rescued by Israeli soldiers.

Both of their parents were shot dead during the course of the unprecedented attack, which has left around 900 dead in Israel after Palestinian gunmen broke through the border and fired rockets.

According to the Israeli outlet Walla, the two had been at their home in Kfar Gaza, a kibbutz just three miles east of Gaza, when they were murdered.

Taking to social media, Israel’s ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, told X: “Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky, 30 years old.

“They hid their 10-month-old twin children in the shelter while terrorists infiltrated their home. Itay and Hadar were brutally murdered after bravely fighting the terrorists.

“The babies were left alone for more than 12 hours until they were rescued. Imagine the horror.

“Two terrified parents doing everything they can to save their children, who are now orphaned. Blessed be the memory of these heroes.”

Israeli civilians were caught unaware on Saturday morning after Hamas gunmen broke through the border and launched rockets from Gaza, with over 100 citizens captured and taken hostage.

An 85-year-old grandmother is among those being held hostage by Hamas (AP)

They include an 85-year-old grandmother who was taken away in a golf cart and a young partygoer who was whisked away by two men on the back of a motorbike.

Israeli authorities said that 260 bodies had been retrieved from the site of a music festival, while social media footage showed revellers fleeing through the desert after militants opened fire.

In response, hundreds of deadly airstrikes have been launched along the Gaza Strip with Palestinian authorities reporting around 700 deaths.

Last night, Hamas’ armed wing stated they would begin executing any Israeli civilian captive in return for any unannounced bombing of civilian areas.

Over 200 civilians at the Supernova music festival in Israel were killed (AFP via Getty Images)

Abu Obaida, of the IQB, said: “We have decided to put an end to this and as of now, we declare that any targeting of our people in their homes without prior warning will be regrettably faced with the execution of one the hostages of civilians we are holding.”

This comes after Israeli defence minister, Yoav Gallant, announced a “complete siege” of the Gaza strip, cutting off electricity, fuel and food supplies to its 2.3 million inhabitants.

In a televised address late on Monday, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to “eliminate terrorists” still present in Israel and said: “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”