Huge crowd chants ‘free Palestine’ in front of Israel’s London embassy

Fireworks were let off, flares list and chants of “free Palestine” were heard as thousands of people attended a pro-Palestine protest outside the boarded up Israel embassy in west London.

The protest, held on Monday evening, comes after Palestinian militant group Hamas sent fighters across the border to Israel and fired rockets in an unprecedented attack.

Chants of “Israel is a terrorist state” and “free Palestine” were heard at the event at High Street Kensington.

There was a heavy police presence at the protest.

Three people were arrested during the protests, including a 15-year-old on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker, racially motivated criminal damage, and possessing an offensive weapon.