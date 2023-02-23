Israel bombs Gaza after IDF raid kills 11 Palestinians in West Bank

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israel launched rockets on targets in the Gaza Strip on Thursday in what it said was a response to strikes by Hamas, an escalation after daytime raids by Israeli military forces in the occupied West Bank killed 11 Palestinians.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday that it is “currently striking in Gaza”. The IDF hit a weapons manufacturing site and a military compound owned by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that runs Gaza, it said.

Hours before the strikes, Israel’s air defences said six rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israeli territory, out of which five were intercepted and one fell into an open area.

The heavy bombardment early on Thursday sent a pillar of black smoke rising over the north of Gaza city and people woke up to the sound of sirens triggered by a rocket launched from the Gaza strip in the Israeli cities of Sderot and Ashkelon.

The Israeli military said they struck a Hamas military compound which was located adjacent to a mosque, medical clinic, hotel, police station and school, calling it an example of the group’s exploitation of the civilian population by placing weaponry near civilian areas.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in Israel or Gaza from the exchanges.

The escalation came after a rare daytime raid by Israeli forces on the West Bank city of Nablus killed 11 people and injured 102, according to a toll provided by the Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA) citing the Palestinian health ministry.

The operation by Israeli forces was aimed at targeting members of the Palestinian militant group. The raid ran to a four-hour operation which left a broad swath of damage in a centuries-old marketplace in Nablus, a city known as a Hamas stronghold.

Palestinians carry the bodies of 10 men killed in clashes with Israel troops in the West Bank city of Nablus (AP)

The operation targeted those “planning attacks in the immediate future” and they “neutralised” three militants, the IDF and Israel Security Agency said in a joint statement.

It was one of the bloodiest incidents in nearly a year in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, raising the likelihood of further bloodshed. Israeli forces were on high alert following the raids as any violence in the West Bank often sets off an immediate response from militants in Gaza.

The Gaza-based Islamic Jihad militant group condemned the Israeli military’s raid in Nablus on Wednesday, calling it a “major crime” and one that “resistance must respond to”.

Spokesperson Abu Obeida issued a warning, saying “the resistance in Gaza is observing the enemy’s escalating crimes against our people in the occupied West Bank” and their “patience is running out”.

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus (AFP via Getty Images)

Among the dead in Nablus were elderly men aged 72, 66 and 61, and a 16-year-old boy, according to health officials. Among those wounded, some 82 were hit by live ammunition.

In one emotional scene, an overwhelmed medic pronounced a person dead, only to notice the lifeless patient was his father.

His colleague who helped him extract the bullet from a 61-year-old man’s heart said they realised he was his father after removing the bullet and seeing his face. He said the moment will haunt him forever.

On Thursday, Palestinian territories observed a general strike in protest against the raid and bodies were paraded through crowds on stretchers for funerals. Thousands of people packed the streets, chanting in support of Hamas.

In the scenes from the Old City of Nablus, shops were riddled with bullets, parked cars were damaged and blood stained the cement ruins. A large home was turned into rubble and furniture from the destroyed home was scattered among mounds of debris.

The death toll from the raid surpassed that of an Israeli attack last month in the city of Jenin, further north, where 10 Palestinians were killed. A day after the raid, a Palestinian shot and killed seven people outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem.

It comes less than two months after Israel‘s far-right prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new hard-line government took office. He promised to take a tough line against Palestinians and pledged to ramp up settlement construction on lands Palestinians seek for their future state.

About 60 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Additional reporting by agencies