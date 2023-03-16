Parents suing Israel fertility clinic for $27m over wrong embryo
The baby girl was born from a wrongly implanted embryo
Couple sues fertility clinic for implanting wrong embryo
A couple in Israel is suing a fertility clinic after their daughter was born from a wrongly implanted embryo.
The parents plan to sue the Assuta Medical Center in the city of Rishon LeTsiyon for NIS $100m ($27m), The Times of Israel reported.
They allege that the fertility clinic was negligent and incompetent after mixing up the woman’s embryos with another patient’s and implanting her with the wrong one.
It’s still unclear who the baby’s biological parents are following a decision by the Israeli Supreme Court that no further DNA testing is to be done.
One couple underwent testing last year to determine whether they were the biological parents but the results came back negative.
According to the Times, the Supreme Court decided against ruling out six other couples because the birth parents had a more compelling legal argument.
They have reportedly voiced their intention to fight for the child’s custody if the situation arises.
The Israeli Health Ministry decided against shutting down the clinic, which operates within the hospital, but reduced the number of IVF treatments that are performed at the facility by half.
