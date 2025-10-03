Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protests have been held worldwide after a flotilla of ships carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza were stopped by Israeli military miles from the shores of the besieged strip.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying nearly 500 volunteers and activists representing 47 nationalities, aimed to break the blockade and deliver essential supplies to Palestinians after sailing for weeks.

However, the group were intercepted by Israeli military on Thursday, detained and then taken to the notorious Ketziot Prison in the Negev desert.

open image in gallery Protesters rally in Bologna, Italy against the detention of the aid ships ( LaPresse )

One boat, assumed to be part of the fleet, is said to have docked in Cyprus, the island’s government said. The last remaining vessel, named the Marinette, continued to sail towards the Strip before being stopped 42 nautical miles off the coast.

The interception prompted international backlash and a wave of demonstrations across the world. Protests broke out in London, with clashes between police and protesters outside Downing Street on Thursday. The Metropolitan Police said that 40 people had been arrested, six for assaults on officers.

Italian unions called for a general day of strikes across the country on Friday after 20 Italian citizens on board the flotilla were detained.

Israel confirmed that four had been deported following their detention. Demonstrations were seen in Milan, Bologna and Rome, with tens of thousands taking part in strikes. Prime Minister Georgia Meloni suggested people had used the protests as an excuse for a longer weekend.

open image in gallery Thousands have gathered to protest in support of Gaza aid flotilla ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Other European cities including Berlin, Paris, Athens, Madrid, Barcelona, and Geneva also saw large turnouts in support of the aid mission.

Protests in support broke out across Los Angeles, California and New York City in the US, with high-profile Amazon labour organiser, Chris Smalls, on board one of the vessels.

Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia saw thousands turn up to demonstrate with umbrellas in the rain after 12 Malaysians were also detained. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Buenos Aires, Argentia, Istanbul, Turkey, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico also saw huge demonstrations.

Israel has hit out at the high-profile mission as a “sham”, “provocation” and publicity stunt. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that the activists would be deported as “quickly as possible”. It released pictures of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, writing: “Attached are photos of Greta Thunberg and other members of this provocation while arriving to Israel.”

open image in gallery All vessels have been intercepted ( Global Sumud Flotilla )

It added: “All are safe and in good health. As Israel, Italy, Greece, and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem have stated time and again, any aid these boats might have carried, as little as it was, could have been peacefully transferred to Gaza. This was nothing but a provocation.”

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was seen apparently taunting volunteers, branding them “terrorists” as he said they had left a “mess” on the yachts. He later released footage of himself touring Ketziot prison, where volunteers are detained.

“We are in Ketziot Prison and as I promised, these flotilla members, supporters of terrorism are here in security prison,” the far-right politician said as he toured prison, in footage shared by Israel’s Channel 14.

“The games are over – they are getting conditions like terrorists for all intents and purposes. Terrorists sweatshirts, terrorists conditions.”

open image in gallery The Israeli military released images of Greta Thunberg on Friday ( Israeli Foreign Ministry )

Colombian president Gustavo Petro called the interception an “international crime” and expelled Israeli diplomats earlier this week.

He was joined by Turkey, who called the Israeli action in international waters an “act of terror”, while Malaysia and Pakistan also released statements criticising the blockade and the treatment of flotilla volunteers.

Human rights group Amnesty International has called out Israel’s interception of the Gaza aid flotilla as a “calculated act of intimidation”.

The group called the action “a brazen assault against solidarity activists carrying out an entirely peaceful humanitarian mission,” Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said.

“This seizure comes after weeks of threats and incitement by Israeli officials against the flotilla and its participants and after several attempts to sabotage some of its ships,” he continued.

open image in gallery Activists will be deported, say Israel ( AP )

The head of Amnesty called for the unconditional release of all activists.

“The very fact that they had to set sail in the first place is a clear indictment of the international community’s persistent failure to end Israel’s ongoing genocide and to ensure the unhindered flow of aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

Over 66,000 people have been killed and nearly 170,000 wounded, according to Gazan health authoritiesm, as experts have urged urgent intervention for the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

The UN has concluded Israel is committing a genocide, following a two-year investigation. Israel has called the claims “false” and “distorted” and says it is eliminating Hamas after attacks on Israel killed around 1,200 people on 7 October and took around 250 more hostage.

US president Donald Trump has given Hamas until Sunday to agree to his ceasefire plan, as he warned “all hell” will break loose if an agreement is not reached by that deadline.

At least 53 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Thursday as Israel intensified its assault on Gaza City, warning remaining residents they would be treated as “terrorists”.

Israeli forces struck multiple sites across Gaza on Thursday, including the southern al-Masawi area, previously designated a safe zone, where a food store was hit, killing nine members of the same family: a grandfather, his four sons, and a grandson.