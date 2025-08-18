Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Israeli military escalated its attack on the last major population centre in Gaza City, forcing starving Palestinian refugees to flee once again.

At least seven people were killed after an Israeli airstrike targeted Al-Ahli Arab Hospital on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported, while thousands of families fled Zeitoun along with the neighbouring areas of Sabra, Remal and Tuffah.

“The Zeitoun neighbourhood is a very densely populated area, home to many families, including those who have been sheltering there,” Al Jazeera reporter Hind Khoudary reported. “Residents were surprised when the artillery shelling and the intensive air raids started. Some people stayed. Others started moving. As the violence escalated, many were forced to evacuate – hungry, devastated and displaced yet again, leaving behind everything they had.”

Medics and witnesses said Israeli forces killed at least 17 aid seekers on Sunday, including nine awaiting UN aid trucks close to the Morag corridor.

Hamza Asfour said he was just north of the corridor awaiting a convoy when Israeli snipers fired. He saw two people with gunshot wounds. “It's either to take this risk or wait and see my family die of starvation," he said.

An Israeli strike in the Bureij camp in central Gaza, meanwhile, killed three people, according to Al-Awda Hospital, which received the casualties.

open image in gallery Picture taken from the Bureij camp for displaced Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip shows parcels of humanitarian aid being airdropped on 17 August 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which runs the distribution points that have become the primary source of aid since they opened in May, said there was no gunfire “at or near” its sites, located in areas controlled by the Israeli military.

The GHF was installed in Gaza by Israel and the US to distribute aid in place of reputable humanitarian and UN organisations.

At least two more children and five adults died of causes related to malnutrition on Sunday, the health ministry said.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 61,900 people so far, turned the besieged Palestinian territory into a wasteland, displaced most of its 2.2 million people and left them starving, according to local health officials and international aid groups.

The UN has warned that levels of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza are at their highest since the war began in October 2023.

Israel has blocked most aid from entering Gaza since it enforced a total blockade in March after ending a ceasefire with Hamas. Aid organisations say the partial resumption of deliveries is below what is needed.

open image in gallery A woman weeps as she is embraced by a man at a funeral in Gaza City on 16 August 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

One in five children in Gaza is malnourished, according to the UN, while tens of thousands rely on food from charity kitchens that can provide only one meal a day.

“I came at 6am to the charity kitchen to get food for my children, and if I don’t get any now, I have to come back in the evening for another chance,” Zeinab Nabahan, displaced from the Jabalia refugee camp, told Al Jazeera. “My children are starving on small amounts of lentils or rice. My children haven’t had bread or any breakfast.”

Earlier, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned against “manmade famine” in Gaza. “We’re very, very close to losing our collective humanity,” Juliette Touma, the communication director of the agency, posted on X.

open image in gallery People gather during the 'Stand with Gaza' protest at Bryant Park in New York on 16 August 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

The Israeli military chief is finalising a Gaza assault plan and is set to present it to the government, Haaretz reported. It includes preparation to capture Gaza City.

The military body that coordinates its aid to Gaza, Cogat, this weekend noted plans to forcibly remove people from combat zones to southern Gaza.

Designated "safe zones", however, have also been bombed by Israeli forces during the war.

Palestinians insist they won't leave, arguing that there is no safe place in Gaza. "There are no humanitarian zones at all," Raghda Abu Dhaher said.

She has been displaced 10 times during the war, she said, and now sheltered in a school in western Gaza City.

Mohamed Ahmed also insisted he wouldn’t move south. "Here is bombing and there is bombing," he said.