Watch live view over Israel-Gaza border as thousands continue to flee

Watch a live view over the Israel-Gaza border on Saturday 11 November, as thousands of people continue to flee northern Gaza amid Israel’s ground offensive.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has said that Israel must stop bombing the enclave and killing women and babies.

Mr Macron said there was “no justification” for the continued bombing of Gaza, which Palestinian health officials claim has killed more than 11,000 people.

Israel has previously said it does not target civilians and goes to great lengths to avoid hitting them, accusing Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Mr Macron told the BBC that although France “clearly condemns” the 7 October “terrorist” attacks on Israel by Hamas and recognised Israel’s right to defend itself, “we do urge them to stop this bombing.”

“De facto – today, civilians are bombed – de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop.”