Gaza latest: Israel carries out fresh strikes and suspends aid into Gaza
Hamas allegedly carried out attacks with an RPG and sniper fire against Israeli troops, putting the US-brokered ceasefire at risk
Israel launched a series of strikes in Gaza on Sunday and said it was halting aid into the enclave in response to attacks on its forces that killed two soldiers.
Residents in Gaza and local health authorities said Israeli airstrikes and tank fire across the enclave killed at least 18 people, including at least one woman.
The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets across the enclave, including field commanders, gunmen, a tunnel and weapons depots, after militants launched an anti-tank missile and fired on its troops, killing the soldiers.
At least one strike hit a former school sheltering displaced people in the area of Nuseirat, residents said.
The armed wing of Hamas said it remained committed to the ceasefire agreement, was unaware of clashes in Rafah, and had not been in contact with groups there since March.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the military to respond forcefully to what he described as Hamas' violations of the ceasefire.
Gaza death toll rises to 44
Palestinian health officials have told The Independent that the death toll from Israeli strikes has risen to 44.
The majority of deaths were reported at the Al-Awda Hospital.
The Israeli military said it had begun resuming enforcement of the Gaza ceasefire after it was "violated" by Hamas.
It signals an end to strikes on the enclave that it said were carried out in response to earlier attacks on its forces on Sunday.
Where did the Israeli strikes hit?
Shortly before sunset, Israel's military said it had begun a series of air strikes in southern Gaza against what it called Hamas targets.
It also said its forces struck "terrorists" approaching troops in Beit Lahiya in the north.
An Israeli air strike on a makeshift coffee house in Zawaida town in central Gaza killed at least six Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Another strike killed at least two people near the Al-Ahly football club in the Nuseirat refugee camp. The strike hit a tent and wounded eight others, said Al-Awda Hospital, which received the casualties.
The hospital said it also received the bodies of four people killed in a strike on a school sheltering displaced families in Nuseirat, along with the body of one person killed in a strike at a charging point west of Nuseirat.
Another strike hit a tent in the Muwasi area of Khan Younis in the south, killing at least four people, including a woman and two children, according to Nasser Hospital.
The strike in Beit Lahiya killed two men, according to Shifa hospital.
Dispute over bodies putting strain on ceasefire
The new ceasefire took effect on October 10, halting two years of war, but the Israeli government and Hamas have been accusing each other of violations of the ceasefire for days.
Defense Minister Israel Katz said the "yellow line" to where Israeli forces had pulled back under the ceasefire agreement would be physically marked and that any violation of the ceasefire or attempt to cross the line would be met with fire.
Hamas detailed what it said was a series of violations by Israel that it says have left 46 people dead and stopped essential supplies from reaching the enclave.
On Saturday, Israel said the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which had been expected to be reopened this week, would remain closed and that its reopening would depend on Hamas fulfilling its obligations under the ceasefire.
Israel says Hamas is being too slow in handing over bodies of deceased hostages. Hamas last week released all 20 living hostages it had been holding and in the following days has handed over 12 of the 28 deceased captives.
Israel suspends aid and launches fresh wave of attacks on Gaza
Israel has suspended the supply of all humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and launched a fresh wave of strikes after accusing Hamas of breaching a US-brokered ceasefire.
An Israeli official told Sky News that the transfer of aid would be halted “until further notice” following a “blatant violation of the agreement” by Hamas.
It came after residents in Gaza and local health authorities said that Israeli airstrikes and tank fire across the enclave had killed at least 11 people. An Israeli military official said that further strikes against Hamas targets may still be launched following at least three attacks on troops on Sunday.
