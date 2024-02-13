✕ Close Biden says Israel's 'conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top'

US president Joe Biden on Monday said he was pushing for a six-week pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza following Israel's deadly airstrikes in Rafah.

Mr Biden, who has shown increasing exasperation with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not heeding his advice, said the US was working with allies in the region on the deal.

The deal would start with a pause in fighting of at least six weeks, "which we could then take the time to build something more enduring," Mr Biden said following a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah.

Rafah, a city in southern Gaza Strip bordering Egypt, was hit by airstrikes overnight, with Israel signalling its intention to carry out a full ground offensive into the area.

Two Israeli hostages were rescued overnight from the city as airstrikes killed 67 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Iran warned of “serious consequences” after Israel’s prime minister vowed to take further action in Rafah in the south of Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to evacuate civilians from Rafah, which is home to 1.5 million Palestinians, ahead of the offensive.