Watch live: View of south Gaza as thousands flee Israeli-Hamas fighting in north

Watch a live view from southern Gaza as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues in the north of the beseiged enclave on Thursday, 9 November.

The conflict has now entered its second month following Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7 October.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has said it is fighting “in the heart of Gaza City” where they were hunting down the militant group’s underground tunnels.

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Gaza to move south “because Israel will not stop” and said there would be no ceasefire before Hamas released Israeli hostages.

Mr Netanyahu added that Israel will have “overall security responsibility” in Gaza “for an indefinite period” after its war with Hamas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said there should be “no reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza” and there should be Palestinian-led governance with Gaza unified with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.