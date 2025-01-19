Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza has come into effect after a delay in the list of 33 Israeli hostages due to be freed threatened to derail the truce.

Fighting finally stopped after an almost three-hour delay on Sunday, which saw continued airstrikes kill eight Palestinians and injure 25 others, according to medics in Gaza.

However peace began at 9.15am UK time, with the first three hostages set to be freed after 2pm.

They include British-Israeli citizen Emily Damari, 28, who was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well as Romi Gonen, 24, who was ambushed as she tried to escape from the Supernova Festival.

Veterinary nurse Doron Steinbrecher, 31, who was in her apartment in southern Israel when Hamas attacked is also set for release.

Four more female hostages will be released in seven days under plans to gradually release hostages over 42 days in the first phase of the truce. In exchange, some 1,900 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be freed.

On its official X account, the Israeli government posted a list of the 33 hostages it said were to be released. The Independent takes a look:

open image in gallery A woman walks past photos of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Many Israelis have celebrated the ceasefire, with others describing it as capitulation to Hamas ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Women and children

Romi Gonen, 23

Emily Damari, 27

Arbel Yehud, 29

Doron Steinbrecher, 31

Ariel Bibas, 5

Kfir Bibas, 2

Shiri Silberman Bibas, 33

Liri Albag, 19

Karina Ariev, 20

Agam Berger, 21

Danielle Gilboa, 20

Naama Levy, 20

Older men

Ohad Ben-Ami, 58

Gadi Moshe Moses, 80

Keith Siegel, 65

Ofer Calderon, 54

Eli Sharabi, 52

Itzik Elgarat, 70

Shlomo Mansour, 86

Ohad Yahalomi, 50

Oded Lifshitz, 84

Tsahi Idan, 50

open image in gallery The home of 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz, which was destroyed by Hamas militants on 7 October 2023 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All rights reserved )

Younger men

Hisham al-Sayed, 36

Yarden Bibas, 35

Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36

Yair Horn, 46

Omer Wenkert, 23

Sasha Trufanov, 28

open image in gallery Ofri Bibas Levy shows a picture of her brother Yarden, 35, who was captured by Hamas ( REUTERS )

Eliya Cohen, 27

Or Levy, 34

Avera Mengistu, 38

Tal Shoham, 39

Omer Shem-Tov, 22

Those on the list, to be returned over a period of 42 days, are so-called “humanitarian” cases: women, children, elderly individuals and the infirm.

Israel has not been told how many of the 33 are alive, though it expects the majority are. The identities of those set to return are expected to be provided 24 hours before each release.