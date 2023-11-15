Watch live view of Israel-Gaza border as IDF enters al-Shifa Hospital
Watch a live view over the Israel-Gaza border on Wednesday 15 November, as Israel says its forces have entered the Al Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, as part of the IDF’s ground offensive against Hamas.
Gunfire and explosions were heard inside the hospital complex, which had been surrounded by Israeli forces in recent days but continued to operate with hundreds of patients and medical personnel still inside.
The IDF said it was conducting a “precise” operation against Hamas in a specific area of the complex while taking steps to avoid harm to civilians.
Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, alleging that Hamas has set up its main command centre in and beneath Al Shifa hospital. Both Hamas and hospital staff deny the Israeli allegations.
Dr Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza health ministry, has said that Israeli forces had raided the western side of the medical complex.
