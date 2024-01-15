As Israel's war against Hamas inside Gaza moves past 100 days, the airstrikes continue to fall across much of the territory, the intense fighting on the ground goes on, and aid agencies keep calling for more and faster aid deliveries to help desperate residents.

But the pressure is growing on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the war, triggered by a Hamas attack inside Israel on 7 October that killed around 1,200 people and saw another 240 people taken hostage. The airstrikes, ground operations and blockade that followed from Israel has killed more than 24,000 people according to health officials in Hamas-run Gaza.

The United States, Israel’s staunchest ally, said on Sunday that "it's the right time" for Israel to scale back its military offensive - a statement that followed last week's comments by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for a “pathway” to a Palestinian state.” China echoed those calls, urging “a specific timetable and road map for the implementation of the 'two-state solution”.