Watch live: Israeli children protest for safe return of Hamas hostages

Warning: This live feed may contain scenes that some may find distressing.

Watch live as children in Tel Aviv protest for the safe return of hostages held by Hamas on Thursday, 23 November.

Young people have gathered in the coastal city to call for the release of people held in Gaza following the militant group’s attack in Israel on 7 October.

It is hoped that at least 50 hostages will be freed by Hamas during a four-day ceasefire under a new deal with Israel brokered by Qatar and the United States.

According to the agreement, dozens of children and their mothers held captive since the brutal incursion last month will be freed via Egypt.

Diplomatic sources told The Independent the deal can be expanded to include the release of 85 women and children in total, and Israel is willing to extend the humanitarian ceasefire by a day for every 10 additional hostages released by Hamas.

However, the release of hostages under the agreement will not happen before Friday, Israel’s national security adviser said.