Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

On the Ground

The families of hostages taken by Hamas are desperate – but can Israel get them back?

As Israeli forces mass near the city of Sderot to go into Gaza, Kim Sengupta speaks to families whose loved ones were snatched by Hamas

Wednesday 18 October 2023 12:53
Comments
<p>A friend of Israeli student Noa Argamani, one of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, stands with a sign showing her face</p>

A friend of Israeli student Noa Argamani, one of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, stands with a sign showing her face

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liora and Yakov Argamani are desperately worried about their 26-year-old daughter Noa. Harrowing footage appeared of her weeping as she pleaded “don’t kill me” while being driven away on the back of a motorcycle by Hamas gunmen who brought carnage to Israel.

The Islamist fighters had swooped down on the Supernova music festival by paraglider, killing 260 people and abducting others. Noa’s boyfriend, Avi Natan, was seen being marched away from her gripped tightly by his arms.

A video has appeared since then of Noa in social media from inside Gaza. “She is an only child, a wonderful beautiful young woman, I am asking the people who have taken her to show some kindness, not to hurt her”, says Yakov Argamani.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in