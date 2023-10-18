Liora and Yakov Argamani are desperately worried about their 26-year-old daughter Noa. Harrowing footage appeared of her weeping as she pleaded “don’t kill me” while being driven away on the back of a motorcycle by Hamas gunmen who brought carnage to Israel.

The Islamist fighters had swooped down on the Supernova music festival by paraglider, killing 260 people and abducting others. Noa’s boyfriend, Avi Natan, was seen being marched away from her gripped tightly by his arms.

A video has appeared since then of Noa in social media from inside Gaza. “She is an only child, a wonderful beautiful young woman, I am asking the people who have taken her to show some kindness, not to hurt her”, says Yakov Argamani.