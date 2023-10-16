For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hospitals in Gaza have just hours left of generator fuel, while water and other critical supplies have either run out or will do in around 24 hours, according to the United Nations – with Egypt warning aid for the besieged Strip is stuck at the border due to Israel “not cooperating”.

The UN and rights groups have pleaded that supply lifelines be fully opened with Egypt, warning Israel’s “total siege” on the enclave means food, water and medical supplies are running perilously low. Since Gaza’s only power plant shut down five days ago, many fear intensive care units will be plunged into darkness with doctors having to switch off incubators and ventilators as their back up generator diesel supplies run out.

The UN's Palestinian refugee agency told the Independent some civilians have resorted to drinking seawater and dirty water as clean water supplies have run out completely. The World Health Organisation said that Gaza was less than 24 hours from "real catastrophe.

It comes as:

:: Thousands of Palestinians flee towards southern Gaza border with Egypt to escape impeding Israeli ground invasion in north – while hundreds of foreign nationals also gather for if Rafah crossing opens

:: Rishi Sunak confirms six Britons killed and 10 missing in Hamas "pogrom" during attack on Israel

:: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to do all he can to free hostages as Israel says the number of those taken by Hamas is 199

:: Mr Netanyahu also warns Hezbollah and Iran not to "test" his nation with attacks on the northern border with Lebanon, with fears conflict could spread to another front

:: US President Joe Biden says Israel "has to go" after Hamas but it would be a "big mistake" Gaza to be occupied by its forces

Palestinians with dual citizenship gather outside Rafah border crossing with Egypt (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)

Despite the mounting humanitarian catastrophe and an impending Israeli ground invasion, Egypt said vital aid was stuck at its border.

Egypt's foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, pointed the finger of blame at Israel saying “It has not taken a position to open the crossing from the Gaza side." The Israeli government did not comment.

"It is critical that life-saving assistance is allowed to move through the Rafah crossing without delay," UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement, announcing that its chief Martin Griffiths would travel to Cairo on Tuesday.

In total, at least 2,808 Palestinians have been killed and 10,850 injured Israel unleashed its heaviest ever bombardment of Gaza just under a week ago.

Included in that are more than 1,000 children, according to Defence for Children Palestine, an international monitoring group, who said that means about one child is killed "every 15 minutes.”

The ferocious attacks are in response to the deadly attack last week by Hamas militants, who crossed into southern Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, wounding thousands more and taking hostages.

The Israeli military has vowed an “unprecedented response to an unprecedented attack” by Hamas, admitting in multiple interviews with the Independent these have been the most ferocious airstrikes ever recorded, adding a ground invasion was imminent.

Smoke billows after an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip (AFP via Getty Images)

In Gaza, the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency said the death toll from the onslaught was so high Gaza was running out of body bags.

In the enclave’s largest city, meanwhile, doctors told The Independent morgues were overflowing and bodies were being stacked against walls. They shared videos showing the authorities using bulldozers to hastily dig “emergency’ mass graves to buy dozens of corpses. At the al-Aqsa hospital in the centre of the country, medics described putting the overflow of bodies into refrigerated food trucks.

One young man, who asked not to be identified as he was evacuating south, said he witnessed the authorities burying the dead “without family or friends present as there was no time and no one left to bury them.”

“The problem is people are too afraid to go to cemeteries,” said Ghassan Abu Sitta, a prominent British-Palestinian surgeon who works for Doctors Without Borders at Gaza’s largest hospital al-Shifaa which is also sheltering 35,000 people.

“Around 50 families had been completely wiped out because people are seeking refugee with their relatives,” during the heavy deployment.

“And so there is no one left to bury anybody”

Palestinian citizens inspect their home destroyed during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

Ahmed al-Mandhari, The WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, told AFP that Gaza has around "24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left" and that the enclave is barreling towards "real catastrophe".

Israel has ordered Palestinian civilians to “evacuate” south ahead of an imminent ground offensive, an action the UN and rights groups have warned could amount to the war crimes of forcible transfer.

More than a million people are now displaced, with towns in the south now at at over double their capacity, while thousands have tried to head all the way to the border with Egypt.

In the Kuwait Hospital in the southern city of Rafah, chief doctor Suhaib al-Hams said he had to order his staff to ignore orders from Israel to evacuate the facility, as they were over capacity and had nowhere to take the patients.

In total 22 hospitals in Gaza have been instructed by Israeli military forces to evacuate, according to the World Health Organisation, which many amount to a violation of international law.

“The hospital is the largest one in the region, there are dozens of medical staff and patients, how can we move? Dr Al-Hams asked adding that he has spent eight straight days at the hospital. He could not even visit his three children who were injured in a recent bombing attack because there were so many wounded.

“Never before in my entire life have I witnessed anything like this, and I am unable to articulate what I have seen. I am left speechless.

‘We have a continuous flow of patients. I beg the world do not abandon us," he implored.

Diplomatic efforts to enforce a ceasefire to allow foreign citizens, including Britons and Americans, to leave, and aid to be brought into Gaza have failed.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, reiterated in a briefing that there was no Gaza ceasefire plan.

"We are continuing our fight against Hamas, this murderous organisation that carried this (the assaults) out."

Earlier on Monday, Egyptian security sources had announced an agreement to open the crossing to allow aid into the enclave.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office later said: "There is currently no truce and humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for getting foreigners out."