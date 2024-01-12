Israel reaches agreement to allow medicine delivery for Gaza hostages

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israel has made an arrangement with Qatar that will allow the delivery of medications to hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

A statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office said medications would be given to the hostages “in the next few days”.

An estimated 120 hostages remain captive by the militant group, while 110 have been released since being kidnapped on 7 October.

International groups have criticised Hamas for not allowing the hostages to be seen by Red Cross doctors, with Israel claiming that several of those have pre-existing medical conditions.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it has found evidence that hostages were present in a tunnel in the Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, which has become the focus of their ground offensive.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army’s chief spokesman, said:“Hostages were held here in this tunnel system”, before adding that they had been kept in “difficult conditions”.

The tunnel was found in an area that had been badly bombed, with Khan Younis coming under heavy bombardment as part of Israel’s retaliatory offensive which has already killed more than 23, 000 Palestinians.

Several hostages freed in a cease-fire deal in late November described being held inside tunnels, which Hamas has laid throughout the Gaza Strip

More follows on this breaking news story