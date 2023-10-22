Watch live view of Israel-Gaza border as IDF to intensify attacks on territory

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the Israel-Gaza border as fighting with Hamas continues on Sunday 22 October.

Israel has vowed to step up its airstrikes on Gaza which have already killed nearly 4,500 Palestinians in the fortnight since Hamas militants breached the border and massacred some 1,400 Israelis on 7 October.

“We will deepen our attacks to minimise the dangers to our forces in the next stages of the war. We are going to increase the attacks, from today,” an Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson said.

The decision to intensify attacks comes 24 hours after the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza finally opened on Saturday to allow desperately needed aid to flow to Palestinians for the first time since Israel sealed off the territory.

More than two million Palestinians have been rationing food and drinking filthy water, while hospitals say they are running low on medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators amid a territory-wide power blackout.