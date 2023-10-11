For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Israeli army is poised for a ground invasion of Gaza, as the United Nations warned of an unfolding “humanitarian catastrophe” in the besieged Strip.

Hundreds of thousands of IDF troops have amassed in multiple divisions on the border of the enclave, which they have sealed off and cut access to water, fuel, electricity and food.

Over the last few days, the Israeli air force has launched near continual and ferocious bombardments of Gaza, levelling whole neighbourhoods and reducing city blocks to rubble.

Military officials warned that “every option was on the table” in response to the unprecedented attack by Hamas militants who breached the border fence in dozens of locations at the weekend, killing hundreds of people and taking dozens hostage.

“We are preparing our forces for the option of a ground operation. I believe that they are ready, the forces want to do that,” IDF spokesman Major Nir Dinar told The Independent.

“[The military] are signalling the government that they are ready.”

He said the ongoing airstrikes were ongoing and “much stronger than they used to be from previous escalations”.

“It is heavier in number and scale and force,” he added.

Destruction from Israeli aerial bombardment is seen in Gaza City (AP)

The development came as:

:: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined forces with opposition leader to form an emergency war time government

:: The number of British citizens either killed or missing rose to 17 and included children. Briton Jake Marlowe was confirmed dead

:: The US says 22 of its citizens have died in Israel, while 17 are missing and that it is believed some of them have been taken hostage

:: The Israeli death toll rose to 1,200 as air strikes killed 1,100 Palestinians

:: Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited Israel and had to run for cover in a bomb shelter when the air raid sirens went off

In Gaza, where the only power plant ran out of fuel, United Nations officials told The Independent that a humanitarian disaster was fast unfolding because of the bombings, blockade and the closure of border crossings.

Tamara al-Rifae, spokesperson of UN’s Palestinian refugee agency said nearly 180,000 displaced people, fleeing airstrikes, had taken shelter in 88 UN schools in Gaza in just two days.

Meanwhile no humanitarian aid has been getting in because of Israel’s total siege and the fact the border with Egypt had been closed. “It is humanitarian catastrophe unfolding,” she said.

Civilians search for survivors after an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip (AFP via Getty Images)

She added nine UN personnel had been killed – that number later rose to 11 – and 18 UN buildings damaged, including the headquarters, in the bombardment.

Power and water cuts from Israel as well as fuel shortages have meant little clean drinking water, and poor sanitation.

More than 1,200 Israelis died after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday, breaching the border fence and storming villages and a music festival. Militants are holding an estimated 150 people snatched from Israel including solders, women and children.

Witnesses of the attack described watching friends slaughtered on their doorstep as they cowered in their homes.

In comments that could be damaging for Netanyahu, a senior Republican has suggested a warning of potential violence came three days before the attack.

“We know that Egypt has warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen,” Michael McCaul, the chairman of the US House of Representatives foreign affairs committee, told reporters after a closed-door intelligence briefing for legislators on the crisis.

“I don’t want to get too much into classified but a warning was given. I think the question was at what level,” he said.

In Gaza, more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in one of the heaviest bombardments Israel has unleashed on the territory, that total includes 326 children.

Israel has stopped all supplies, including medication, to Gaza — which is just 42 km long, wedged among Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians.

In the UK, Mr Marlowe’s mother Lisa said she and her family were “heartbroken” after hearing the “crushing news” that he had died.

Mr Marlowe, from north London, had not been seen since the invasion early on Saturday morning when he was providing security for a music event in the desert near Kibbutz Re'im, close to the Gaza border. More than 250 festival goers were killed in the attacks.

King Charles condemned the "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel, with a Buckingham Palace spokesman adding that he was "extremely concerned" about the situation in the region.

"His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.” The Prince and Princes of Wales said they were “profoundly distressed” by the devastating events.

The US has said it is conversations about safe passage out of Gaza for civilians. "We are having active conversations about trying to allow for that safe passage," White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said. "It's the civilians who did nothing wrong so we want to make sure they have a way out."