Israel Gaza latest updates: Israeli military says bodies of six hostages recovered in Rafah tunnel
Corpses of six captured by Hamas during 7 October attack found killed not long before troops reached them, says Israeli military
Israel has recovered the bodies of six hostages who were captured by Hamas during the 7 October attack that ignited the Gaza war.
The Israeli military said early on Sunday that the corpses were found in a tunnel beneath the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where they were apparently killed not long before the troops reached them.
The bodies of Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino have been returned to Israel, military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in a briefing.
The discovery sparked calls for mass protests by families of the hostages who said their loved ones could have been returned alive in a ceasefire deal, while 101 Israeli and foreign captives are still in Gaza, with around two-thirds of these possibly alive.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under pressure after nearly 11 months of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza to reach a deal that includes a ceasefire and the release of remaining hostages, said his country would not rest until it caught those responsible.
Senior Hamas officials said that Israel, in its refusal to sign a ceasefire agreement, was to blame for the deaths.
UN begins polio vaccination campaign for children in Gaza
The United Nations, in collaboration with Palestinian health authorities, began to give polio vaccinations to 640,000 children in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, with Israel and Hamas agreeing to brief pauses in their 11-month war to allow the campaign to go ahead.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed last month that a baby was partially paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.
The campaign began on Sunday in areas of central Gaza, and will move to other areas in coming days. Fighting will pause for at least eight hours on three consecutive days.
The WHO said the pauses will likely need to extend to a fourth day and the first round of vaccinations will take just under two weeks.
Children, escorted by members of their families, crowded a UN-run clinic in the central Gaza city of Deir Al-Balah, where around one million people were sheltering, according to Palestinian officials. Medical staffers marked children who got the drops with a pen on their fingers.
More than 40,000 Palestinians killed in Israel’s offensive on Gaza since 7 October
At least 40,738 Palestinians have been killed and 94,154 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since 7 October, the enclave's health authorities said on Sunday.
Biden ‘still optimistic’ about ceasefire deal to stop conflict in Gaza
US President Joe Biden has said he is "still optimistic" about a ceasefire deal to stop the conflict in Gaza.
Speaking to reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, earlier, he added that “people are continuing to meet”.
Months of stop-start negotiations mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt have so far failed to secure a ceasefire agreement, despite increased US pressure for a deal and repeated trips by top officials to the region.
‘Devastated and outraged’ Biden vows ‘Hamas leaders will pay'
US President Joe Biden, who has closely followed the fate of the hostages, said the six included Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin and that he was "devastated and outraged".
"Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages," he said in a statement.
Discovery likely to spur further Israeli protests demanding captives release deal
Sunday's news that more hostage bodies had been recovered was likely to spur further protests by Israelis demanding a hostage release deal.
The Hostage Families Forum called on Netanyahu to take responsibility and explain what was holding up an agreement.
"They were all murdered in the last few days, after surviving almost 11 months of abuse, torture, and starvation in Hamas captivity. The delay in signing the deal has led to their deaths and those of many other hostages," it said.
