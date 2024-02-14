✕ Close Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters rally outside Downing Street

Talks involving the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar on a Gaza truce ended without a breakthrough as calls grew for Israel to hold back on a planned assault on Rafah.

This comes after the UN on Tuesday warned that an Israeli ground invasion into Rafah inside the Gaza Strip could lead to slaughter as millions of Palestinians shelter there.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned offensive could leave an “already fragile humanitarian operation at death’s door.”

Earlier South Africa said it had lodged an “urgent request” with the UN court over Israel’s ongoing airstrikes and planned invasion of the city.

“We lack the safety guarantees, the aid supplies and the staff capacity to keep this operation afloat,” Mr Griffiths said. Rafah is home to 1.5 million Palestinians, many of who fled the north at the beginning of the conflict.

Mr Netanyahu has ordered the military to evacuate civilians ahead of the offensive which killed 74 Palestinians.

US president Joe Biden on Monday said he was pushing for a six-week pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.