Gaza ceasefire talks fail as UN warns of ‘slaughter’ in Israeli ground invasion of Rafah - latest
Rafah in southern Gaza was hit by Israeli airstrikes overnight ahead of a planned ground invasion into the city
Talks involving the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar on a Gaza truce ended without a breakthrough as calls grew for Israel to hold back on a planned assault on Rafah.
This comes after the UN on Tuesday warned that an Israeli ground invasion into Rafah inside the Gaza Strip could lead to slaughter as millions of Palestinians shelter there.
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned offensive could leave an “already fragile humanitarian operation at death’s door.”
Earlier South Africa said it had lodged an “urgent request” with the UN court over Israel’s ongoing airstrikes and planned invasion of the city.
“We lack the safety guarantees, the aid supplies and the staff capacity to keep this operation afloat,” Mr Griffiths said. Rafah is home to 1.5 million Palestinians, many of who fled the north at the beginning of the conflict.
Mr Netanyahu has ordered the military to evacuate civilians ahead of the offensive which killed 74 Palestinians.
US president Joe Biden on Monday said he was pushing for a six-week pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.
Hamas claims more attacks against Israeli forces
Hamas claimed it targeted an Israeli armoured personnel vehicle with a mortar shell in Khan Younis and blew up three tunnel shafts around Israeli troops in the southern Gaza city.
The organisation later said it also fired mortar shells at a tank and a military bulldozer north of Khan Younis and detonated a boobytrapped house with Israeli troops inside in the same area.
Starmer engulfed in second Labour antisemitism row
Sir Keir Starmer is at the centre of a second antisemitism storm after Labour was forced to suspend a would-be MP just 24 hours after it ditched its candidate in the Rochdale by-election.
The party acted after Graham Jones, the prospective Labour MP for Hyndburn, appeared to say that Britons who volunteer to fight for the Israel Defense Forces “should be locked up”.
His taped comments, in which he also referred to “f***ing Israel”, were reportedly made in a rant to Labour’s former candidate in Rochdale, Azhar Ali, at a now infamous meeting at which Mr Ali claimed that Israel had “allowed” last October’s Hamas terror attacks to take place so that it could use them as a pretext to attack Gaza.
The latest row erupted just hours after Sir Keir insisted he had taken decisive action following accusations that the two-day delay in withdrawing support for Mr Ali was “shambolic”.
Kate Devlin and Archie Mitchell report.
Ex-Labour MP caught saying Brits who fight for Israel ‘should be locked up’ – after party leader spends day defending ‘shambolic’ delay over candidate who spouted Israeli conspiracy theory
South Africa asks UN court to urgently examine Israel’s targeting of Rafah
The government of South Africa lodged an “urgent request” with the UN’s International Court of Justice to consider whether Israel’s military operations targeting the southern Gaza city of Rafah are a breach of provisional orders the court handed down last month in a case alleging genocide.
South Africa said it asked the court to weigh whether Israel’s strikes on Rafah, and its intention to launch a ground offensive on the city where 1.4 million Palestinians have sought shelter, breaches both the UN Genocide Convention and preliminary orders handed down by the court last month in a case accusing Israel of genocide.
South Africa said Rafah was “the last refuge for surviving people in Gaza” while asking the UN court to consider using its powers to issue additional preliminary orders telling Israel to halt the deaths and destruction there.
Democrats are finally starting to break with Israel
During the final hours of debate on the security supplemental package, Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland excoriated the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza.
In doing so, he all but accused Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of committing international war crimes.“Kids in Gaza are now dying from the deliberate withholding of food,” he said on the floor of the United States Senate.
“In addition to the horror of that news, one other thing is true. That is a war crime.”
Van Hollen is one of only a handful of Democratic senators who supports a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. And hearing any United States senator say Israel has effectively committed war crimes is unprecedented, given widespread support for Israel across both parties.
Van Hollen joined 47 other Democratic Senators in the wee hours of Tuesday morning to vote for a national security legislative package that included $14.1bn in security assistance to Israel, along with aid to Ukraine and allies in the Indo-Pacific to push back against China.
Eric Garcia reports.
Policy is another matter
Gaza truce talks end inconclusively
Talks involving the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar on a Gaza truce ended without a breakthrough on Tuesday as calls grew for Israel to hold back on a planned assault on the southern end of the enclave, crammed with over a million displaced people.
The city of Rafah, whose pre-war population was about 300,000, teems with homeless people living in tent camps and makeshift shelters who fled there from Israeli bombardments in areas of Gaza farther north during more than four months of war.
Israel says it wants to flush out Hamas militants from hideouts in Rafah and free Israeli hostages being held there. Its military is making plans to evacuate Palestinian civilians. But no plan has been forthcoming and aid agencies say the displaced have nowhere else to go in the shattered territory.
US says journalists must be protected
The United States has urged Israel to protect journalists working in Gaza following Al Jazeera reporters who were severely injured in an Israeli drone strike.
“Let me offer, of course, condolences to your colleagues who have been injured. And I know that they are not the first Al Jazeera journalists to have been harmed during this conflict. So they have our sincere condolences, as do their families, as do all of you at Al Jazeera,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.
“We continue to engage with the government of Israel to make clear that journalists ought to be protected.”
Airstrike from Israeli hostage rescue wipes out entire Palestinian family
Ibrahim Hasouna trudged over the rubble of the destroyed house, pointing out where family moments had taken place — where his mother and sister-in-law used to sleep, where he played with his five-year-old nieces, where he helped his one-year-old nephew take his first steps.
His entire family was now dead — his parents, his two brothers, and the wife and three children of one of those brothers.
The house was reduced to rubble on top of them in the barrage of airstrikes that Israeli warplanes inflicted across Rafah before dawn Monday as cover for troops rescuing two hostages elsewhere in the town on the southern Gaza border.
At least 74 Palestinians were killed in the bombardment, which flattened large swaths of buildings and tents sheltering families who had fled to Rafah from across Gaza.
Ibrahim Hasouna was staying with a friend when heard about the Israeli airstrikes near the house where his family was staying
Why Israel’s assault on Rafah could mean the worst is yet to come: ‘We have nowhere left to go’
The bombardment killed at least 67 Palestinians, including women and children, says health ministry in Gaza
Israel and Hamas are making progress in cease-fire and hostage release talks, officials say
Two officials say Israel and Hamas are making progress toward a deal that aims to bring about a cease-fire and free hostages held in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip
Netanyahu will not move into Rafah ‘if Hamas surrender’
An Israel spokesperson has said Benjamin Netanyahu will not move into Rafah “if Hamas surrenders.” Orly Goldschmidt, a diplomat for Israel’s UK embassy, spoke to Sky News on Tuesday morning (13 February). “If Hamas surrenders, then Netanyahu will not move. Netanyahu has no problem with Rafah, his problem and our problem is with Hamas terrorists.” Israeli airstrikes hit southern Gaza on Sunday night, killing over 100 Palestinians, according to local health officials. Rafah is a refuge for around one million displaced civilians who have sought refuge from Israel’s offensive in Gaza.
