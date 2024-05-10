Israeli military vehicles gather near the border fence with the Gaza Strip, at an undisclosed location in southern Israel, ahead of an expected offensive in Rafah ( EPA )

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that his country will “stand alone” in its fight against Hamas after the US, its staunchest ally, warned it will suspend weapons shipments if Israel attacks the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“If we must stand alone, we shall stand alone,” Mr Netanyahu said, without referring specifically to the US announcement.

“If we must, we shall fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than our fingernails, and with that strength of spirit, with God’s help, together we shall be victorious.”

His comments came as US President Joe Biden said they would pause further shipments of weapons to Israel should they go ahead with a ground offensive in Rafah, the last remaining city in Gaza untouched by Israeli ground forces.

More than 85 per cent of the 2.3 million residents in Gaza have been displaced after around seven months of fighting, and many of those have taken refuge in Rafah.

Israel conducted a limited operation earlier this week, sending tanks across the Egyptian Rafah crossing into Rafah. They have said a full offensive is vital to eradicate the remaining Hamas fighters in the Strip.