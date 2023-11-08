Watch live: Displaced Palestinians gather at Khan Younis refugee camp

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warning: This livestream may contain distressing images.

Watch live as displaced Palestinian people gather in the Khan Younis refugee camp on Wednesday, 8 October.

According to Palestinian health officials, at least 23 people were killed in two separate Israeli air strikes early on Tuesday in Khan Younis and Rafah.

Images showed people trapped in rubble in Khan Younis after an attack.

Health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 10,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,000 children, have been killed in Israel's siege on Gaza after the militant group's attack on 7 October.

It comes as the United Nations (UN) says the besieged enclave’s fragile health system is close to collapse following airstrikes, a surge in the number of trauma patients, and diminishing supplies of medical aid and fuel.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has said they are now fighting “in the heart of Gaza City” where they were hunting down Hamas’s underground tunnels.