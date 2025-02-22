Family confirms body of hostage handed over by Hamas was Israeli mother Shiri Bibas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body released by Hamas overnight was confirmed to be Shiri Bibas, the Israeli mother whose two young sons also died in captivity, her family and Israel authorities said.

The misidentification of Bibas’s body this week had threatened the fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Hamas said her remains were returned to Israel with those of her sons and another hostage on Thursday. However, testing confirmed the identities of the three others, but found the remains said to be of Bibas were instead of an unidentified Palestinian woman.

open image in gallery This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Shiri Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on 7 Oct 2023

Bibas was kidnapped with her two small sons and her husband during the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023.

Hamas late on Friday handed over another body, which Bibas’s family confirmed to be hers. "Last night, our Shiri was returned home," the family said in a statement, which said she had been identified by Israel's Institute of Forensic Medicine.

The Palestinian militants said they turned over the correct set of remains to the Red Cross, which sent them to Israel for testing.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday confirmed it had received the remains of her sons Kfir Bibas, who was 10 months old at the time of his death, and his brother Ariel Bibas, who was four.

open image in gallery Poster of hostages Shiri Bibas, Kfir Bibas and Omer Shem Tov are displayed in hostages square ( Getty Images )

Both boys “were brutally murdered by terrorists in captivity in November 2023”, the Israeli military said.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week accused Hamas of a "cruel and malicious violation" of the ceasefire and vowed revenge following the misidentification of Bibas’s body. But he refrained from walking away from the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on 19 January.

“We will work with determination to bring Shiri home together with all our hostages – both living and dead – and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and malicious violation of the agreement," the prime minister had said, promising to “avenge” their deaths.

Hamas vowed to “conduct a thorough review” of the information regarding the body. The group said a mix-up of the remains may have happened due to Israeli bombing of the area where hostages were held.

Hamas is expected to free six more Israeli hostages on Saturday from Gaza, while Israel is expected to release 602 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held in its jails.

The ceasefire has brought a pause in the fighting, but prospects of a definitive end to the war remain unclear. The war began after Hamas killed some 1,200 people and took 251 hostages during its attack on Israel.

Israel’s retaliatory war on Gaza killed at least 48,000 people and reduced much of the enclave to rubble, leaving some hundreds of thousands in makeshift shelters and dependent on aid trucks, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Strip.

Both sides have said they intend to start talks on a second stage of the ceasefire, which mediators say aims to agree on the return of around 60 remaining hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.