Israel-Gaza latest: White House blames Hamas as Israel launches deadliest strikes since January ceasefire
Israeli military says its offensive will continue ‘for as long as necessary’ and expand beyond airstrikes
Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 200 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip in the deadliest wave of attacks since a ceasefire deal was reached in January.
The White House confirmed it was consulted before the attack and suggested Hamas was to blame. Donald Trump’s National Security Council spokesperson, Brian Hughes, said the militant group “could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war”.
The strikes began at 2.30am local time (00.20 GMT) on Tuesday morning and hit densely populated urban areas, makeshift schools, residential buildings, and shelters housing displaced people in tents. The IDF said in a statement: “This preemptive offensive will continue as long as necessary, and will expand beyond air strikes.”
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes after weeks of unsuccessful attempts to negotiate an extension of the ceasefire deal reached on 19 January. “Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Netanyahu’s office said.
Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement that “Netanyahu’s decision to resume war is a decision to sacrifice the occupation’s prisoners and impose a death sentence on them”.
Israel’s ambassador to UN says strikes will continue on Gaza
Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, wrote on X: “The Security Council will convene tomorrow to discuss the situation in Gaza. It is time for the countries of the world to take seriously our unwavering commitment to bring back all our hostages home and defeat the enemy.”
He added: “Nothing will stop us from fighting to free our hostages who have been held in brutal Hamas captivity for 527 days. We will show no mercy against our enemies while our hostages languish in Hamas terror tunnels.”
Netanyahu accuses Hamas of 'repeated refusal to release hostages' as airstrikes kill more than 200 in Gaza
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office accused Hamas of “repeated refusal to release our hostages” and rejecting proposals from US president Donald Trump’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff.
“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
Hamas hit out at the Isreali leader “and his extremist government” for overturning the 19 January ceasefire and “exposing prisoners in Gaza to an unknown fate”.
Hamas accuses Israel of violating truce
This morning’s escalation of Gaza hostilities shattered a period of relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and deepened concerns about the fate of hostages still held in Gaza. Hamas accused Israel of violating the truce and putting the captives "at an unknown fate”.
Hamas also called on mediators to hold Israel "fully responsible for violating and overturning the agreement."
At least 200 Palestinians killed as Israel launches massive wave of strikes on Gaza
Full statement from Israeli military on Gaza strikes
Here is the full statement from the Israeli military regarding their strikes on Gaza overnight:
- “The IDF has launched a series of preemptive strikes targeting mid-ranking military commanders, leadership officials and terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation.
- The IDF is currently striking dozens of targets, based on Hamas readiness to execute terror attacks, build up force and re-arm.
- This preemptive offensive will continue as long as necessary, and will expand beyond air strikes.
- The IDF is prepared and spread out in all arenas, both in personnel manning the borders and the Aerial Defence Array.
- The IDF Chief of the General Staff is heading the operation, together with the Head of the ISA, from the command center in the Kirya.
- Following a situational assessment by the MoD and the IDF Chief of the General Staff, a decision has been made not to open up schools and educational activity in the Gaza Envelope. The IDF is in constant communication with the communities. Additionally, it was decided to halt the activity of the Sderot train route.
- We cannot elaborate further, so as not to hand out information to the enemy.
- The preemptive offensive plan was kept in closed circles in the IDF to create an element of surprise and deception.”
At least 200 Palestinians killed as Israel launches massive wave of strikes on Gaza
Israel has launched airstrikes across the Gaza Strip that killed at least 200 people early on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian health authorities.
- Officials described as the most intense attack since a ceasefire came into effect in January.
- The strikes targeted dozens of locations across the enclave, including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah.
- The Israeli military said it would continue its operations for as long as necessary and signalled that the offensive could extend beyond airstrikes, raising the prospect of a renewed ground assault.
- Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes due to the lack of progress in ceasefire negotiations, calling the operation "open-ended".
