Al Jazeera said an Israeli airstrikes killed its correspondent Anas al-Sharif and three other of its staffers in Gaza City.
The broadcaster said Al-Sharif, one of the channel’s most prominent correspondents in Gaza, was killed alongside correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal “in a targeted Israeli strike on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City.”
The director of Shifa hospital, Dr Muhammad Abu Salmiya, told The Independent that in total seven were killed in strike which hit a tent where were sheltering within the medical complex.
“The Al Jazeera journalists' tent in front of Al-Shifa Medical Complex was bombed. Anas Al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, and four journalists working with them were killed, along with another bystander.”
“Part of the hospital's emergency department was also damaged. They arrived at the emergency room with severe injuries.”
“The tent was directly bombed and they arrived at the emergency department with severe injuries,” he added.
Israel's military claimed in a statement late on Sunday that al-Sharif had "posed as a journalist" and alleged he was with Hamas militant group.
The Committee to Protect Journalists last month said it was gravely concerned for al-Sharif's safety and said he was being "targeted by an Israeli military smear campaign”.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
