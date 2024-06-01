For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted has insisted there will be no permanent ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed – undermining Joe Biden’s announcement of a new Israeli-led ceasefire proposal.

His comments came in the wake of a dramatic intervention by the US president in laying out the proposal for a three-phase deal to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for Hamas releasing hostages, and as families of those hostages called for all parties to immediately accept the proposal.

"Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," Mr Netanyahu said.

"Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place. The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter," he added.

Israel’s war in Gaza was triggered by a Hamas attack inside Israel on 7 October, during which around 1,200 people were killed and another 250 were taken into Gaza as hostages. More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in the subsequent Israeli bombardment, according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory.

Mr Biden had outlined the plan on Friday, saying that Hamas is "no longer capable" of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel. He urged Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement to release about 100 remaining hostages, along with the bodies of around 30 more, for an extended ceasefire.

The UK foreign secretary, David Cameron, urged Hamas to accept the proposal. “As we’ve long argued, a stop in the fighting can be turned into a permanent peace if we are all prepared to take the right steps. Let’s seize this moment and bring this conflict to an end,” he said. On Saturday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the proposal “welcome news” and said The UK could "flood Gaza with far more aid" if the deal is accepted.

Hamas said it viewed the proposal presented by Mr Biden “positively” and called on the Israelis to declare explicit commitment to an agreement that includes a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a prisoner exchange and other conditions.

Displaced Palestinians inspect their tents destroyed by Israel’s bombardment, adjunct to an UNRWA facility west of Rafah city, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, 28 May 2024 ( AP )

Ceasefire talks ground to a halt last month after a major push by the US and other mediators to secure a deal in hopes of averting a full Israeli invasion of Gaza’s southern city of Rafah. Israel says the Rafah operation is vital to uprooting Hamas fighters responsible for the 7 October attack on southern Israel that triggered the war.

Israel on Friday confirmed its troops were operating in central parts of the city. The ground assault has led to an exodus of around 1 million Palestinians out of the city and has thrown UN humanitarian operations based in the area into turmoil.

Speaking from the White House on Friday, Mr Biden said the “comprehensive” proposal has been offered by Israel to Hamas negotiators after months of painstaking and “intensive diplomacy” efforts, carried out by US negotiators in conjunction with Israeli, Qatari, Egyptian and other Middle Eastern representatives. However, Mr Netanyahu’s remarks cast doubt on just how behind the plan he is.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Mr Netanyahu to agree a hostages and ceasefire deal, saying his party would support it even if ultranationalist factions in the governing coalition rebelled. Mr Netanyahu has faced incraesing pressure from hardline ministers to keep pushing Israeli’s military offensive in Gaza. Mr Lapid's pledge meant a deal would likely pass in parliament.

"The government of Israel cannot ignore President Biden's consequential speech. There is a deal on the table and it should be made," Lapid said in a social media post on Saturday.

Mr Biden said the proposal would involve three distinct phases: First, a six-week “full and complete ceasefire” including “withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, the release of a number of hostages including women, the elderly, [and] the wounded” and the release of “hundreds of Palestinian prisoners” by Israel.

“Palestinian civilians would return to their homes and neighborhoods in all areas of Gaza, including in the north,” Mr Biden said.

The first phase would also see a “surge” of humanitarian assistance to the tune of 600 aid trucks passing into Gaza per day during the ceasefire period, and thousands of temporary shelters delivered by the international community to support housing needs for Gaza residents whose homes have been destroyed during the conflict.

“All that and more would begin immediately,” Mr Biden added.

Paramedics carry a Palestinian young man wounded in an Israeli fire, as the war in Gaza continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip ( Reuters )

The second phase would include the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers, and Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza. The third phase calls for the start of a major reconstruction of Gaza, which faces decades of rebuilding from devastation caused by the war.

The negotiations came after what hostage families said was an aggressive meeting on Thursday with Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, who told them that the government wasn’t ready to sign a deal to bring all of the hostages home and that there was no plan B.

Mr Hanegbi said this week he expects the war to drag on for another seven months, in order to destroy the military and governing capabilities of Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group.

However, Mr Netanyahu has promised a "total victory" that would remove Hamas from power, dismantle its military structure and return the hostages, and on Saturday, the government said its conditions for ending the war had not changed.

Many hostage families blame the government’s lack of will to secure a deal for the deaths of many of the hostages in captivity.

"We know that the government of Israel has done an awful lot to delay reaching a deal and that has cost the lives of many people who survived in captivity for weeks and weeks and months and months. Our hearts are broken by the amount of people we will receive that are no longer alive," Sharone Lipschitz told AP. Her mother Yocheved was freed in the November cease-fire, and her father Oded is still in captivity.

Additional reporting by agencies