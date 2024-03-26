For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

United Nations officials and aid workers on the ground in Gaza have warned of “paper thin” children and a “cruel death by famine” within the besieged territory – as international pressure mounts to hammer out a ceasefire during fraught talks taking place in Qatar.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution on Monday calling for an immediate truce, after months of infighting, and focusing the spotlight on negotiations in Doha where there appears little sign of breaking the stalemate.

Hamas has rejected the latest proposal over a ceasefire deal as it wants any truce to lead to an end to the war. Israel says it is willing to consider only a temporary pause in fighting.

After six months of war, aid workers say time is running out for 1.1 million Palestinians on the cusp of famine, or already experiencing such conditions.

In Gaza, James Elder, spokesperson for the UN children's agency UNICEF in Gaza, described seeing "paper thin" children in a hospital in the north and incubators full of underweight babies from malnourished mothers.

"Life-saving aid is being obstructed. Lives are being lost," he said. "I saw children whose malnutrition state was so severe, skeletal," he said.

Speaking to The Independent from European Gaza Hospital, near Khan Younis which had been the focus of one of Israel’s most ferocious ground assaults, veteran humanitarians said the situation was “beyond comprehension”.

“The only words to use are paper thin. There are children and women with literally no flesh on them, which only complicates the recovery process when they are injured,” said Arvind Das, head of the Gaza team for the International Rescue Committee that is running an Emergency Medical Team there with Medical Aid Palestine, and the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund.

He told The Independent he said they would normally administer supplements and intravenous fluids to the malnourished “but we had none to give.”

A Palestinian man retrieves belongings from the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Rafah, southern Gaza (REUTERS)

Dr Konstantina Ilia Karydi, an anaesthetist working with the EMT at the hospital called the situation "unimaginable". "This hospital had an original capacity of just 200 beds, and at the momen t it has expanded to 1,000 beds," she said. "There are around 22,000 people that have been displaced from other parts of Gaza sheltering in the corridors and in tents inside the hospital."

Dr Husam Basheer, an orthopaedic surgeon there, said supplies were so low they sometimes lacked gauze for surgery.

Mr Das who has spent decades manning emergency responses in Afghanistan, Syria, as well as South Sudan, Sudan Central African Republic, and Iraq, said the “catastrophe” in Gaza right now was beyond what he has ever seen. He warned that even if a ceasefire was in place there would need to be an immediate opening up of all access points to Gaza to handle the “unprecedented” crisis.

“I thought I had seen everything, that I had seen the worst, but not until now,” he told The Independent, adding that his “heart was breaking”.

“The situation is rapidly collapsing. I have not seen such a crisis like this anywhere else in the world. The war must stop immediately and in a sustained way. We do not have time to lose. This is a complete failure of humanity.”

UN agencies have blamed Israel for restricting aid to Gaza, labelling it a possible war crime - an accusation vehemently denied by Israel.

There appears no end in sight for the war which erupted in October when Hamas militants launched a bloody attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage, 134 of whom remain inside the besieged enclave.

Since then Palestinian medics say Israel’s unprecedented bombardment of the 42-km-long strip has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, the vast majority women and children.

The fighting has left much of the Gaza Strip in ruins, displaced most of its residents, and created widespread hunger.

Palestinians evacuate from Gaza City in northern Gaza (AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, a UN expert told the global body's Human Rights Council that she believed it amounted to genocide and called on countries to immediately impose sanctions and an arms embargo.

"I find that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the threshold indicating the commission of the crime of genocide against Palestinians as a group in Gaza has been met," Francesca Albanese, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Territories said in Geneva.

Israel’s diplomatic mission in Geneva, which did not attend the session, rejected her findings. "Instead of seeking the truth, this Special Rapporteur tries to fit weak arguments to her distorted and obscene inversion of reality," it said.

Israel also categorically denies strangling aid to Gaza, despite from several UN aid agencies that Israel is using hunger as a weapon.

But pressure is mounting for more aid access routes into Gaza to be opened. At the moment there are two land crossings open in the south of Gaza, none in the north - where civilians rely on dangerous air drops and the rare delivery of aid that has driven up from the south.

Mr Das described IRC’s medical teams working in hospitals overflowing with patients and also 30,000 displaced people under heavy Israeli tank shelling. The group said that since 7 October the Israeli military has conducted more than 400 attacks on healthcare facilities and personnel in Gaza, which means every single hospital has been impacted. Citing the Palestinian health health ministry, they said at least 340 healthcare workers have also been killed and more than 160 others have been detained, and there have been reported allegations of healthcare workers being subjected to torture. Israel denies targeting civilians and medical staff – and also denies allegations of torture.

Mr Das said in the centre of Gaza in Deir al-Balah, he visited a shelter for the internally displaced which before the war was a centre for vocational training meant to hold just 500 people. Now it is packed with 80,000 people inside and 30,000 people outside.

“There was one toilet for every 700 people. Each person had just 1.5 metre square space, women were compelled to deliver their babies in that.”

He said there were outbreaks of hepatitis, viral diseases as well as deadly dehydration ad malnourishment were now common.

Humanitarian aid falls through the sky towards the Gaza Strip after being dropped from an aircraft (REUTERS)

On Tuesday the UN’s humanitarian office, OCHA called for Israel to revoke an apparent ban on food deliveries to northern Gaza from the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA which is also the largest UN agency operating and delivering aid.

Israel said on Monday it would stop working with UNRWA in Gaza, blaiming the aid agency for perpetuating conflict. It has accused 12 of UNRWA 13,000 members of staff of taking part in Hamas’ attack.

The agency said Israel told it that it would no longer approve its food convoys to north Gaza and that such requests were denied since March 21, it said. UNRWA also said that it only had sufficient funds to run its operations until the end of May after many donors paused their funding.

"The decision must be revoked," OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told an UN briefing in Geneva. "You cannot claim to adhere to these international provisions of law when you block UNRWA food convoys."

Meanwhile talks for a truce are limping on in Doha, despite initial reports they might break down over Hamas demand for an end to the war and Israel's fury at the UN resolution calling for ceasefire.

The resolution, which calls for the release of all hostages held in Gaza but does not condition the ceasefire on it, only passed after Israel’s closest ally US, unusually, abstained from voting, angering Israel.

Since then Hamas has rejected the latest proposal saying it will hold onto the hostages until Israel agrees to a more permanent ceasefire, withdraws its forces from Gaza and releases hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including top militants.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio on Tuesday blamed the resolution for emboldening Hamas by signalling that international pressure would end the war without it having to make any concessions.

Mr Netanyahu – who in a rage even cancelled an Israeli delegation to Washington – said it proved Hamas is not interested in continuing negotiations toward a deal.

For weeks the sides have been discussing a potential truce of around 42 days during which around 40 Israeli hostages would be released in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Israel says it is willing to consider only a temporary pause in fighting; Hamas wants any deal to lead to an end to the war.

Mr Netanyahu's office said Hamas had made "delusional" demands, which it said showed the Palestinians were not interested in a deal. Hamas has accused Israel of stalling at the talks while it carries out its military offensive.

UK Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell joined world leaders in welcoming the UN resolution calling for a ceasefire as a “significant step” which the UK government was focused on being “implemented as quickly as possible’`.

Labour's shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, described it as a "turning point" in efforts to stop the fighting in Gaza.

Mr Das said the fighting had to stop immediately and for there to be an immediate opening of access points into Gaza to avert the worst disaster.

“This is a shame on humanity. No matter what your politics it is too painful to see women and children and incidents of people dying and suffering like this. I have not seen this before.”