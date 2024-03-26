Watch: UK airdrops 10,000 tonnes of food aid into Gaza for first time

The UK has airdropped food supplies into Gaza for the first time as the defence secretary urged Israel to allow more aid into the war-torn territory.

The Royal Air Force parachuted more than 10 tonnes of aid, including water, rice, cooking oil, flour, tinned goods and baby formula to Gaza civilians on Monday (25 March).

An RAF A400M aircraft flew from Amman to drop the supplies along Gaza’s northern coastline as part of a Jordanian-led international aid mission, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Grant Shapps authorised the airdrop following an assessed reduction in threat to the military mission and risk to civilians.