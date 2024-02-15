Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing increasing global isolation over his vow to launch a ground assault on Rafah, the last refuge for Palestinians in Gaza, with leaders around the world warning that it would be “catastrophic”.

In just 24 hours, the prime ministers of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Spain – as well as French president Emmanuel Macron and German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock – have issued separate statements warning that a military operation into the border town would ignite a humanitarian disaster.

South Africa has also once again approached the International Court of Justice to consider action on Israel’s planned Rafah assault.