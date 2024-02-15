Jump to content

Analysis

Increasingly isolated Netanyahu is set on an assault of Gaza’s Rafah – whatever the cost

Countries are lining up to tell the Israeli prime minister of the dire humanitarian consequences of going into the border city where nearly 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering, writes Bel Trew. And the political price will be heavy too

Thursday 15 February 2024 16:59
Palestinians arrive in Rafah after being evacuated from Nasser hospital in Khan Younis

(Reuters)

Palestinians arrive in Rafah after being evacuated from Nasser hospital in Khan Younis

(Reuters)

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing increasing global isolation over his vow to launch a ground assault on Rafah, the last refuge for Palestinians in Gaza, with leaders around the world warning that it would be “catastrophic”.

In just 24 hours, the prime ministers of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Spain – as well as French president Emmanuel Macron and German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock – have issued separate statements warning that a military operation into the border town would ignite a humanitarian disaster.

South Africa has also once again approached the International Court of Justice to consider action on Israel’s planned Rafah assault.

